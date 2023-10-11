Fenne Lily shares new song ‘Hollywood and Fear’









British indie folk singer Fenne Lily is set to release an expanded edition of her third studio album, Big Picture, later this year. To preview the release, Lily has shared a bonus track from the album, ‘Hollywood and Fear’.

Gently pulsating and warmly intimate, ‘Hollywood and Fear’ also features some subtle 2/4 measures that add a skipping feeling to the song. At the centre of it all, Lily ponders the question of whether she wants to be right or kind. Evidently, it’s something that has been ingrained in her psyche.

“It’s something my mum asked me constantly when I was a kid — I would argue until I lost the thread of the argument, when I could have easily let it go,” Lily explains of the track. “So ‘Hollywood and Fear’ is about figuring out when to hold on tightly versus when to let go.”

Big Picture has been something of a slow burn since its release back in April. Although the album was acclaimed, it flew somewhat under the radar as Lily continued to be cited as one of the most underappreciated singer-songwriters of her time.

In his round-up of some of the best lesser-known albums of the year, Far Out’s Tom Taylor heaped plenty of praise on Big Picture: “She treads towards hope with a sense of innate trepidation that trembles the fragile refrains with beautiful depth and personality. Happiness isn’t easy, but she’s giving it a try, and that venture is a gift that she shares with you in quietly joyous melodies.”

It’s hard not to agree, especially when even the discarded cuts like ‘Hollywood and Fear’ are this good. Lily is just working on another level right now as she waits for the rest of the world to catch up with her. All in good time, I suppose, but ‘Hollywood and fear’ will hopefully help speed up the process a little bit.

Check out ‘Hollywood and Fear’ down below. Big Picture (Expanded Edition) is set for a November 10th release.