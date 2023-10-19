FC Barcelona to wear The Rolling Stones logo on shirts for El Clásico









Catalan football giants FC Barcelona have announced they will wear a special edition version of their shirt featuring The Rolling Stones logo for their match against Real Madrid in the El Clásico on October 28th.

The special edition shirt will be worn because of FC Barcelona’s sponsorship deal with Spotify, whose logo is typically on their attire. However, to celebrate the release of landmark albums such as The Rolling Stones’ upcoming LP Hackney Diamonds, the team have previously promoted Drake and Rosalía.

“It’s an honor to feature the legendary Rolling Stones on the legendary FC Barcelona shirt,” said Marc Hazan, VP of Partnerships at Spotify. “Only Spotify could bring The Rolling Stones to the global stage of El Clásico—one of the few stages they haven’t played!”

Juli Guiu, VP of Marketing at FC Barcelona added: “Yet again our collaboration with Spotify has taken things to the next level. Bringing together two icons—the Rolling Stones logo and the Barça jersey—is a special moment for our fans around the world. Music and football form a special partnership with a long future ahead of them and we are happy to add another chapter to the story alongside Spotify.”

The Rolling Stones also said: “We’re huge football fans and honoured that Spotify have brought our Tongue and Lips logo to grace the FC Barcelona shirt to celebrate the release of the Stones’ new Hackney Diamonds album. We’ll be cheering on the players on the pitch as well as fans around the world who will be tuning in to watch this iconic match.”

The legendary British group are set to release their new album Hackney Diamonds, including the singles ‘Sweet Sound of Heaven’ and ‘Angry’ on October 20th.

Meanwhile, Keith Richards recently revealed The Rolling Stones will tour next year as long as he, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood are still alive.

While the shows are yet to be officially announced, Richards told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the concerts will take place “if everybody’s still standing”. Richards was also asked when he foresees the band coming to an end, to which he jokingly replied, “My answer to that is: ‘I’m not Nostradamus’.”

The guitarist added: “Of course, it’s going to end, sometime. Everybody’s in good fettle – there’s no particular rush. We’re having great fun doing this, and this is what we do.”

See more DONE DEAL! 🤘💥

🚨🤝🗞️ FC Barcelona and @RollingStones sign deal ahead of the next #ElClásico thanks to @Spotify . 28/10/2023 👅 pic.twitter.com/bfH7tpw5Lp — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 19, 2023