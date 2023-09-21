Faye Webster shares new single ‘Lifetime’









Indie folk singer-songwriter Faye Webster has returned with her new single, ‘Lifetime’, alongside a series of tour dates across the UK and Europe.

‘Lifetime’ is Webster’s second single of the year, following on from the release of the weighty ‘But Not Kiss’ earlier this summer. The new song emphasises the sweeter side of Webster’s sound, layering her soft vocals over sparkling piano and twangy guitars.

Throughout the track, the phrase “in a lifetime” forms a refrain as Webster contemplates life before her lover. It’s at once calming and devotional. “With no conversation, I understand you verbatim”, she declares.

The artwork for the single imagines Webster in her old age, with greying hair and wrinkles, sitting in the back seat of a car. The track is also accompanied by a music video directed by Kyle Ng of Brain Dead. It visualises the calming soundscape of ‘Lifetime’, splicing shots of the young singer-songwriter amidst shots of the aged-up Webster we see on the cover art.

The singer-songwriter hasn’t released a full-length album since the celebrated I Know I’m Funny Haha in 2021.

Webster has also announced a series of new live dates, which will take her across the United Kingdom and Europe in May of 2024. Beginning in Dublin, she will take to stages in Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris and more.

This follows Webster’s entirely sold-out series of live dates across the United States this autumn. The tour includes three sold-out nights at Brooklyn Steel in New York and two at The NoVo in Los Angeles.

Watch the music video for ‘Lifetime’ below.