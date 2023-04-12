Father John Misty will sing Scott Walker with Jules Buckley and the BBC Symphony Orchestra









Father John Misty will perform the music of Scott Walker with Jules Buckley and the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus at the Barbican Hall in London on Friday, May 19th this year, at 7:30pm.

The orchestra will provide arrangements of Walker’s songs, including ‘It’s Raining Today’, ‘Copenhagen’ and ‘The Old Man’s Back Again’. The press release for the event reads, “‘I’m an outsider for sure’, said Scott Walker. But over a six-decade career, he sang songs that redefined popular music, breaking hearts as well as artistic boundaries.”

It continues, “Whether recording chart-topping singles or writing for the Royal Opera; from arthouse cinema to collaborations with Pulp and Julian Cope; Walker’s songs are a perfect fit for Father John Misty, another legendary singer-songwriter who plays by no rules but his own. A genre-busting salute to the man that David Bowie called ‘my idol’.”

Jules Buckley has worked with several high-profile musicians, including Quincy Jones, Arctic Monkeys, Stormzy, Snarky Puppy (with whom he won a Grammy for ‘Sylva’), Basement Jaxx, Massive Attack, Cory Henry John Cale, Laura Mvula, José James, Henrik Schwarz, Benjamin Clementine, Skepta, George Duke and Laura Marling.

Now he will have the chance to rework the songs of Scott Walker with one of this generation’s biggest names, Father John Misty.