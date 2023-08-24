Fat Dog release debut single ‘King of the Slugs’









After spending the last year honing their hectic live presence, Fat Dog have finally released their long-awaited debut single, ‘King of the Slugs’, via Domino.

Containing all the frantic, agitated energy of their onstage presence, ‘King of the Slugs’ comprises seven minutes of caustic noise. The dark and unpredictable track layers frontman Joe Love’s cutting vocals, wailing instrumentals and a pulsing beat. It’s easy to imagine a packed-out Windmill crowd losing themselves in the dynamic song.

The only comment the elusive band offered in accompaniment with the release of the single was suitably short: “It’s Fat Dog baby.” It’s hard to describe the track in any other way – it’s uniquely Fat Dog.

The single is accompanied by a video which finds the band in a black void, lit only by a warped red light. Visuals for the track feature Love being crowned the king of the slugs, rubbing his eyes while repeating the line “wa-wa”, and donning his usual cowboy hat.

The South London band have accrued hype with a series of shows at Brixton’s beloved venue and further afield – they’ve previously supported the likes of Viagra Boys, Shame and Yard Act. This summer has already seen them perform at Green Man, with sets at Reading & Leeds, Reeperbahn Festival, and End of the Road still to come.

The release of the single is also accompanied by the announcement of Fat Dog’s first headline tour of the UK this October, which includes a date at London’s Scala.

Watch the video for ‘King of the Slugs’ below.