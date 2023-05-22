‘Fast X’ becomes China’s most successful Hollywood movie of 2023









The newest instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, has recently hit cinema screens across the world, quickly becoming the seventh-highest-grossing film of the year so far.

However, Fast X has found unprecedented success in China, rising straight to the top of the country’s box office. From Wednesday (May 17th) to Sunday (May 21st), the film garnered a whopping $77.4 million.

These statistics reveal that Fast X is China’s most successful non-Chinese film to open at the box office this year. Typically, Hollywood movies struggle to top the Chinese movie charts. Thus, this success has proved hopeful to Hollywood studio executives, who anticipate further good results from other titles set for release later this year.

The Chinese ticketing agent, Maoyan, believes the film could earn $120million overall in China. Still, Fast X hasn’t done as well as Fast 8, which raked in $59.6million on its opening day in China.

Fast X stars Vin Diesel as the franchise’s main protagonist, Dominic Toretto, who must work hard to protect his family from the wrath of vengeance-seeking Dante Reyes, played by Jason Momoa. Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodrigeuz, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Scott Eastwood and Helen Mirren also star.