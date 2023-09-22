Fashion designer names Lizzo amid bullying and harassment lawsuit









American pop star Lizzo has been named amid a new bullying and harassment lawsuit filed by one of the former fashion designers from her crew.

The lawsuit, filed on September 21st by Asha Daniels, alleges bullying, harassment and racial discrimination backstage among the singer’s crew members.

This new development follows a lawsuit filed against Lizzo by three former backup dancers earlier this summer. In the previous lawsuit, the dancers alleged various claims, including facilitating a hostile work environment and even accusations of sexual harassment.

These legal proceedings have brought increased scrutiny to Lizzo’s work environment, raising important conversations about workplace dynamics and conduct in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to NBC News on September 21st, just as the lawsuit was filed, Daniels said: “I felt like I was living in a madhouse. It was totally shocking.”

“I was listening to this Black woman on this huge stage have this message of self-love and caring for others and being empathetic and being strong and standing up for others,” she added.

“And I was witnessing myself, the dancers and the background vocalists and my local team in every city be harassed and bullied regularly.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Lizzo’s wardrobe manager, Amanda Nomura, called some of the dancers “fat”, “useless” and “dumb.” Daniels explained that she was fired from the crew after complaining about Normura’s deplorable treatment of her colleagues.

Normura would also allegedly mock crew members with stereotypical impressions of Black women, making them dress in front of male crew members who would “lewdly gawk” at them.

Although Lizzo wasn’t directly involved with the alleged incidents, Daniels’ lawyer, Ron Zambrano, stated, “Lizzo is the boss, so the buck stops with her.”

However, a spokesperson for the singer has responded, denying the claims as “a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit” from a crew member who “never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo.”

They added: “We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None.”

Lizzo is yet to respond the lawsuit.