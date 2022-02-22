Your chance to win tickets to Y Not festival with Far Out









Following Y Not completing their line-up for 2022 with the addition of names including The Kooks and Jake Bugg, Far Out have teamed up with the festival to offer you the chance to win tickets by giving away five pairs of tickets.

The Derbyshire event takes place from July 28th-31st, and they’ve just revealed that The Kooks, who recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of their chart-topping debut album, Inside In/Inside Out, will be topping the bill on the Thursday evening of the festival, and they’ll be joined that evening by The Hunna.

They’ll be joining Blossoms, Courteeners, and Stereophonics as headliners in Pikehall. Frontman Luke Pritchard commented: “We’re really excited to be headlining Y Not Festival this year on the Thursday night. This is our first time playing Y Not, so we can’t wait to see you all and celebrate its return after two years away. We’re gonna start the weekend early with the biggest party ever!”

Additionally, Jake Bugg, Amy Macdonald, Laura Mvula, The Hunna, Kelis, Lucy Spraggan, Mae Muller, Dodie, SOAK, We Are Scientists, Jaws, and Blood Red Shoes have been added to the bill.

Meanwhile, artists on the BBC Introducing stage in 2022 include The Chase, Alpaca Factory, Babe Punch, Shadows Of A Silhouette, Clear Vinyl, The Public Eye, Cucamaras, Marty and Libertines endorsed Vona Vella.

Artists already announced to appear in the peak district include Nothing But Thieves, Manic Street Preachers, The Vaccines, Sleaford Mods, Easy Life, Sea Girls, The Hunna, Pale Waves, Sundara Karma, Sports Team, The Snuts, Gabrielle, Eve, Jade Bird, The Big Moon, Black Honey, Orla Gartland, The Reytons, The Futureheads, Dream Wife, Yard Act, Alfie Templemen, Vistas, Cassia, Sorry, The Mysterines, Billie Marten, and Baby Queen.

Jason Oakley, Managing Director at Y Not Festival, added: “We’re so excited to announce even more amazing acts for this year’s festival, and can’t wait to welcome The Kooks to Y Not for the first time, opening the weekend early as our Thursday headliners.

“Also completing 2022’s line-up are Jake Bugg, KELIS and returning Y Not favourites The Hunna and We Are Scientists, plus many more of the UK’s best up-and-comers. It’s been a long road getting here and we’re so grateful for the continued support – see you in July!”

Far Out has joined forces with Y Not to give our readers the chance of winning one of five pairs of tickets we are giving away for the July bash, and all you have to do is follow the instructions below. Best of luck!

🚨 WIN TICKETS for @ynotfestival with Far Out! 🚨



Featuring headliners @stereophonics @thecourteeners and @BlossomsBand with a full second wave of acts just announced! 🙌



To enter, simply RT this post, tag your mate and follow @FarOutMag – good luck! 🤞 #FarOutGetMeToYNOT 🎫 pic.twitter.com/fuCdhE07IO — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) February 22, 2022

Terms and Conditions:

Entry:

Competition takes place on Far Out Magazine’s social media channels only. Entry is counted with a like on the post, a friend tagged in the comments and follow/like page for Far Out Magazine on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Only entries liking, tagging on the relevant post and following Far Out Magazine will be counted as entries. Multiple entries across all three platforms are permitted.

Each winner will receive 1x pair of YNOT Festival Tickets

Online entry will open at 7pm on February 22nd and close March 4th, 2022 at 4pm. Entries after this deadline will not be counted.

All winners will be contacted by March 11th 2022. Winners will need to claim the prize when contacted within 48 hours or another winner will be selected. We reserve the right to select another entrant to win the competition, withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

Conditions:

Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture and we may refer to your association with the competition and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the competition.

In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may: interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s)

The competition is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

Only data relevant to the competition (I.E email address, delivery address) will be requested by Far Out Magazine and will not be stored in any capacity by Far Out Magazine.