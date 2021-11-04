Far Out Meets: Alejandro Vigilante on the Faces Without Frontiers collection









Art is, as it always has been and always will be, an ever-evolving beast. After all, as Aristotle said: “The purpose of art is to represent the meaning of things. This represents true reality, not external aspects.” Thus, artists are always moving forward to try and reflect our transitory society.

Alejandro Vigilante is a disciple of that artistic mindset. He began life in the world of art namely as a muralist, however, when he was in New York to witness the harrowing fall of the Twin Towers, his outlook on art was changed forever. From that moment on, he set about incorporating the growing medium of the internet into art, and in the process, he became known as the founder of the iArt movement. Since then, his own Aristotelian mantra has been: “There is nothing more Pop than the Internet.”

We caught up with him regarding his latest project, Faces Without Frontiers, which he describes as follows: “The collection exhibits 330 portraits of 30 faces that were created by algorithms using artificial intelligence and later artistically intervened in digital format. These faces only exist on your computer screen, they have no personality, emotions or feelings, they do not judge, they do not know that they exist, but you see them and they transmit to you what you decide to feel according to your concepts, like a mirror.

It is a project that lends the Karl Gustav Jung quote: “Tell me what do you see and I’ll tell you what’s inside you.” As Vigilante expounds: “I start the creation of my NFTs using the backgrounds of my physical paintings to which I transfer the image of the face, all done digitally, thus generating multi-coloured pieces. I’ve added the settings symbol integrating the idea that NFTs were generated according to a preconceived configuration, also to incorporate the metalanguage into the work.”

This meta language is something that he has always incorporated into his work, adding the pop into pop culture, but with technology moving onto the next level, his work has also followed suit. As he continues: “The portraits were later incorporated into OpenSea, a virtual gallery, where they are tokenized through a code generated by the Ethereum blockchain, which makes each NFT unique and irreplaceable, it is like a magical combination that will never be repeated.”

Adding: “According to my postulate of the iArt Movement, which I have been developing since 2001 after the attacks of September 11, the art world would be transferred to internet and artists would turn to computers to create their artworks and to their internet connection to show them, which has been happening in an increasing and enhanced way, nowadays with the possibility of generating a code similar to cryptocurrencies which make each work of art unique and guarantees its authorship, as a seal of authenticity which is forever etched on the Ethereum blockchain.”

Much like the response of surrealists to digital imagery, Vigilante is trying to place the relevance of art in line with technology. He states: “NFTs are a concept that breaks schemes and that is difficult to understand because it gives us a new approach to art, or perhaps it is simply the best representation of the idea that created them, which is as immaterial as the creation itself.”

Concluding: “Not only artists, photographers and graphic designers have been joining this phenomenon of NFT, but also brands, athletes and prominent people from the business world. With this NFT collection, I join the new wave of art but without abandoning the traditional elements of creation I have used since I was a child. I continue to advance in my career and rediscover the connection of art with everything I see on my computer screen through the internet connection.”

You can find out more regarding the project and the artwork included by clicking here.

(Credit: Alejandro Vigilante)

