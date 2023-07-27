Far Out Facts: Everything you need to know about Bob Dylan









During the early 1960s, Bob Dylan emerged as the transformative voice of a generation, fearlessly shattering social barriers and galvanising the public against prevailing powers. Drawing inspiration from politically charged lyricism and timeless folk structures, Dylan crafted his early success with finesse. However, Dylan knew he couldn’t be confined to this mould for long, for deep within him resided the spirit of a rock ‘n’ roll fanatic, yearning for a new musical chapter to unfold.

After releasing the acoustic folk masterpieces of The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan and The Times They Are a-Changin’, the musical compass of Dylan began to steer in a different direction during the mid-1960s. In March 1965, Dylan unleashed Bringing It All Back Home, an album that served as a magnum opus of his artistic transition. Its first side revealed Dylan backed by an electric band, a revelation that intrigued and startled his folk-devout fans. Nonetheless, side two offered a comforting return to the familiar acoustic sound they knew so well.

While this transformative period might have ruffled a few feathers, it undoubtedly marked a pivotal moment in Dylan’s career, propelling him into his most artistically accomplished phase. Throughout the decade and beyond, Dylan never rested on his laurels, consistently keeping fans on their feet with fresh musical and lyrical innovations.

With all of that in mind, below we’ve answered the most searched questions regarding Bob Dylan; from the genuinely interesting and thought-provoking to the, well, questionable, this is everything you need to know about the man himself.

Everything you need to know about Bob Dylan:

Who is Bob Dylan?

Now, that is a question – and can we be surprised it is one of the most searched queries? As many will know already, Bob Dylan is an iconic poet, singer-songwriter, and musician and one of the most influential figures in the history of popular culture.

He initially gained attention as a folk singer, performing protest songs that reflected the social and political issues of the time. His most notable albums include The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, The Times They Are a-Changin’, Bringing It All Back Home, Highway 61 Revisited, and Blonde on Blonde.

Dylan has become known for continuously evolving throughout his career and blending musical styles like folk, rock, blues, country, and gospel. His lyrics often delve into themes of love, politics, and spirituality. Dylan decided to “go electric” in the mid-1960s and incorporate rock elements into his music which sparked controversy among his folk purist fans, but it also marked a significant turning point in popular music.

How old is Bob Dylan?

Bob Dylan was born on May 24th, 1941. There’s a lot of wisdom in those eyes, and if there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about getting older, it’s Zimmy himself. “Look, you get older,” he explains. “Passion is a young man’s game. Young people can be passionate. Older people gotta be more wise. I mean, you’re around awhile, you leave certain things to the young. Don’t try to act like you’re young. You could really hurt yourself.”

Where was Bob Dylan born?

Bob Dylan was born in the scenic city of Duluth, which is located in the northeastern part of Minnesota on the western shore of Lake Superior.

In the 1960s, Duluth was home to a vibrant and diverse burgeoning music scene. Folk music was tremendously popular, with many local musicians and bands embracing the genre. The city had its fair share of various venues, including bars, clubs, and coffeehouses. Many of the acts that played here gained modest success within the region, with few going on to achieve national recognition.

Dylan had a considerably humble upbringing – his father worked as an appliance store owner while his mother was a homemaker. Dylan’s early musical influences included the likes of Hank Williams and Woody Guthrie. His interest in poetry and various musical genres played a significant role in shaping his sound and songwriting, and his family shared his love for music which exposed him to a diverse range of artists early on.

(Credits: Bent Rej)

How much is Bob Dylan worth?

The exact amount of Bob Dylan’s worth remains uncertain and has changed over the years, but right now, it’s somewhere around the $500million mark. Since 1994, Dylan has published nine books of artwork and sold more than 145million records, including 39 studio albums and 15 live albums.

In 2022, he sold his entire back catalogue to Sony Music Group for an estimated $150 to $200 million – the same year that marked Dylan’s 60th anniversary. There had been rumblings of the deal since the previous year, with many questioning whether it’s what Dylan would want, but in a statement following the news, he said: “I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong”.

Is Bob Dylan a Christian?

Bob Dylan’s religious beliefs have been a subject of speculation throughout his entire career. While he was born into a Jewish family and had exposure to Jewish traditions and practices, Dylan’s relationship with religion evolved over time.

In the late 1970s, Dylan experienced a significant shift in his music and life, during which he became more vocal about his Christian faith. He released a series of albums with overtly Christian themes, including Slow Train Coming, Saved, and Shot of Love. These albums featured gospel-influenced songs and lyrics that expressed his newfound faith.

During this period, Dylan openly talked about his conversion to Christianity and the influence it had on his life. He also performed at many Christian music events and concerts, focusing on religiously inspired songs. However, over the years, Dylan’s religious expressions in his music became less pronounced, and he explored various themes and genres in his work. He has continued to release albums that cover a wide range of subjects, not solely focused on Christian themes.

Is Bob Dylan married?

Although he’s not currently married, Dylan has been married twice in his life – to former model Sara Lownds and singer Carolyn Dennis. Dylan and Lownds got married in 1965 and had four children together, but decided to split in 1977.

In 1986, he married Dennis, and together they had one child. Their marriage was not that widely known until years later, however, as they kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Where does Bob Dylan live?

It’s been widely reported that Dylan has been living in the same Malibu home that he bought in 1979 for around $105,000. Since then, though, he has acquired neighbouring properties and expanded the original lot into a compound. The main house is now speculated to be around 6,000 square feet and includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

In 1986, Dylan bought a home in Harlem, New York City, and sold it in the year 2000 for around $560,000. Since then, however, the house has been renovated and is now worth over $3m.

How many songs has Bob Dylan written?

Bob Dylan has written and recorded hundreds of songs throughout his career – hailed as the Shakespeare of his generation, Dylan’s songwriting prowess is highly regarded among many musicians and lyricists, having played a significant role in shaping the landscape of modern popular music.

If we had to pin it down to something close to a number, we know that figure is more than 500 songs. However, as we all know, Dylan will be sat on a wealth of unheard material.

(Credits: Bent Rej)

Why was Bob Dylan awarded a Nobel Prize?

In 2016, Bob Dylan was awarded a Nobel Prize in Literature for “creating new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

The decision to award him the prestigious honour was significant and somewhat unconventional, as it marked the first time the Nobel Prize in Literature was given to a songwriter and musician.

This particular award is typically awarded to authors, poets, and playwrights for their literary achievements, and it had traditionally been associated with traditional forms of written literature. However, the choice to award Dylan recognised the profound impact his songwriting had on modern literature and the cultural landscape.

The Nobel Committee acknowledged Dylan’s artistic contributions, stating that his songs were “a great poem” that deserved to be recognised as literature. They praised his influence in bridging the gap between music and literature and how his work had inspired countless others and shaped the way we think about songwriting and its power to convey meaning.

Can Bob Dylan read music?

Despite his widespread influence, Bob Dylan couldn’t actually read music. But Dylan isn’t the only legend who admitted as such; Prince, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Jimi Hendrix, and Slash are apparently among a long list of stars who also don’t possess the skill.

Did Bob Dylan and Joan Baez date?

If they did date, it wasn’t the fairytale that either of them wanted. Dylan and Baez had a close and complex relationship during the early years of their careers in the early ‘60s. At first, they were primarily seen as a musical and artistic partnership, as well as a deep friendship.

In interviews, both Dylan and Baez spoke about their admiration and respect for each other as artists. Baez, especially, was an early supporter of Dylan’s music and helped introduce him to a wider audience. But their relationship came to an abrupt end for reasons unknown — said to be initiated by Dylan — and they didn’t cross paths again.