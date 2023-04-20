Far Out 40: The ultimate stoner anthem playlist









4/20 has become a national holiday for cannabis enthusiasts in America, and beyond. From serious attempts at reform through protests and advocacy to casually lighting up and getting lost in the haze, stoners will unite this year for an unprecedented celebration of natural highs.

21 states in the union have now legalised recreational cannabis use, with an additional 16 allowing for medical usage. Even traditionally conservative states like Nebraska and North Carolina have decriminalised possession of weed, meaning that this year’s celebrations will be more widespread and public than ever.

Of course, no smoke session is complete without a soundtrack. Just about every genre of music has an ode to ganja, from its essential roots in reggae to the stronghold it has on hip-hop. Even some more surprising areas, like electronica jams and singer-songwriter folk tunes, have dedicated anthems to lighting up and chilling out.

If you’re looking for a diverse array of classic stoner anthems for this year’s 4/20 celebrations, look no further. From classic reggae odes by Peter Tosh and Bob Marley to modern anthems from Kid Cudi and Miley Cyrus, plus rock tracks from the likes of Paul McCartney, the Grateful Dead, and Ween, here are 40 songs that will keep your eyes from glazing over.

The ultimate stoner playlist:

‘Legalize It’ – Peter Tosh

‘Because I Got High’ – Afroman

‘Smoke Two Joints’ – Sublime

‘Green Day’ – Green Day

‘Stoned and Starving’ – Parquet Courts

‘Sweet Leaf’ – Black Sabbath

‘Hits From the Bong’ – Cypress Hill

‘Stoner’s Anthem’ – Snoop Dogg

‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ – Tom Petty

‘Kaya’ – Bob Marley

‘Pop Goes the Dread Dub’ – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

‘Champagne Supernova’ – Oasis

‘Dopesmoker’ – Sleep

‘A Passage to Bangkok’ – Rush

‘Bag ‘O Weed’ – Nate Dogg

‘Salad Days’ – Mac DeMarco

‘Stars’ – Hum

‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35’ – Bob Dylan

‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ – The Beatles

‘Hi Hi Hi’ – Paul McCartney & Wings

‘Vaporize’ – Broken Bells

‘The Joker’ – Steve Miller Band

‘I Got 5 On It’ – Luniz

‘Addicted’ – Amy Winehouse

‘Roll Me Up’ – Willie Nelson

‘How High’ – Method Man & Redman

‘Reefer Man’ – Cab Calloway

‘Marijuana’ – Kid Cudi

‘The Next Episode’ – Dr. Dre

‘St. Stephen’ – Grateful Dead

‘Voodoo Lady’ – Ween

‘Don’t Bogart That Joint’ – Little Feat

‘High By the Beach’ – Lana Del Rey

‘Mary Jane’ – Rick James

‘Dooo It!’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Brown Sugar’ – D’Angelo

‘Feel Good Hit of the Summer’ – Queens of the Stone Age

‘Mexico’ – Jefferson Airplane

‘Misty Mountain Hop’ – Led Zeppelin

‘One Toke Over The Line’ – Brewer & Shipley