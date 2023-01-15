Far Out 40: The ultimate alt-rock anthem playlist









Alt-rock is one of those genres that is rather difficult to define. Alternative rock bands emerged out of the shadows of the 1970s, leaving behind the conventions of what we know today as classic rock. In many ways, the term “alternative” suggests that bands in the genre stray from the mainstream.

However, during the late 1980s and certainly well into the 1990s, alt-rock bands started to get signed to major record deals, including the likes of Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins. R.E.M., stalwarts of the genre, made the transition from college radio heroes to becoming one of the most successful rock outfits of all time.

In terms of its sonic textures, alt-rock comprises a wide range of genres, including shoegaze, post-punk, indie, grunge and noise rock. In that light, the likes of Drop Nineteens, Placebo and Sonic Youth all also fit comfortably into the term.

So the alternative rock genre features pretty much any band with the basis of rock at their heart (guitars and drums) whilst leaving the standard format of songs from classic rock bands like AC/DC back in the past. Alternative tunings, arpeggiated guitar work, off-kilter time signatures and an unconventional approach to songwriting are a necessity.

To give our audience an introduction to alt-rock or to tell those familiar with the genre of our favourite tracks, we’ve compiled a playlist featuring the 40 must-listen-to alt-rock anthems. Expect to hear from the likes of Built to Spill, Swans, Weezer, Interpol and many more.

Find the playlist below and enjoy!

The ultimate alt-rock anthems:

R.E.M. – ‘The One I Love’

U2 – ‘Like a Song’

The Verve – ‘Star Sail’

Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Hummer’

Deftones – ‘Sextape’

No Doubt – ‘Don’t Speak’

Warpaint – ‘No Way Out’

Weezer – ‘Only In Dreams’

Radiohead – ‘Climbing Up the Walls’

Alice in Chains – ‘Would?’

American Football – ‘For Sure’

Built to Spill – ‘Carry the Zero’

Drop Nineteens – ‘Angel’

Galaxie 500 – ‘Strange’

Interpol – ‘Untitled’

Jeff Buckley – ‘Grace’

Muse – ‘Citizen Erased’

My Vitriol – ‘Always: Your Way’

Pearl Jam – ‘Garden’

Placebo – ’36 Degrees’

Pixies – ‘Hey’

Savages – ‘Adore’

Yuck – ‘Get Away’

The War on Drugs – ‘Pain’

Sunny Day Real Estate – ‘Seven’

Sonic Youth – ‘Schizophrenia’

Dinosaur Jr. – ‘Little Fury Things’

Swervedriver – ‘Son of Mustang Ford’

Jawbreaker – ‘Accident Prone’

Curve – ‘Horror Head’

Hum – ‘Stars’

Failure – ‘Undone’

Neds Atomic Dustbin – ‘Until You Find Out’

Guided By Voices – ‘My Valuable Hunting Knife’ (Tigerbomb EP version)

Husker Du – ‘Makes No Sense At All’

Swans – ‘New Mind’

Archers of Loaf – ‘White Trash Heroes’

Pavement – ‘Grounded’

Wilco – ‘Impossible Germany’

Echo & The Bunnymen – ‘My Kingdom’