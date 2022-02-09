Fans furious as Lady Gaga snubbed for Oscar nomination









The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are finally here, with The Power of the Dog from Jane Campion leading the charge with a total of 12 nods, including for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Director. Other lucky contenders include West Side Story from Steven Spielberg, Dune from Denis Villeneuve, and surprisingly Don’t Look Up, a film that was released during Christmas 2021 to dismal critical and commercial reviews.

If there was one significant snub, it was for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, with the film being nominated for just one Academy Award in Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling. Popular industry actors such as Adam Driver and Jared Leto were omitted from the list of nominations along with Lady Gaga, with fans of the singer-turned-actor furious that she has been left off the illustrious list.

Playing the lead role of Patrizia Reggiani in Scott’s true story that follows the drama of the famous Gucci family, a nomination for Gaga would’ve made it her second in the history of the awards following the time she was recognised for her performance in A Star Is Born. Nominated in each of the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTA Film Awards, Gaga was thought to have been a shoo-in for this year’s ceremony.

Though the likes of Ridley Scott, Lady Gaga and Jared Leto may be a little miffed at their omission from this year’s Academy Awards, they can find solace in the fact that they’re included in the 2022 Golden Raspberries, recognising the worst of cinema in the previous year. With Leto up for Worst Supporting Actor as well as Worst Screen Couple alongside his “17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent”, we wish him good luck!