Family of George Michael given permission to build memorial in Oxfordshire









The family of the late pop star George Michael have been given permission to build a memorial in remembrance of their beloved in Oxfordshire after years of “resistance” against the notion.

The estate of Michael had planned to erect a bronze statue of the singer five years ago after discussions took place with the local council of Goring-on Thames in Oxfordshire, and now the plans have finally been accepted.

The council members admitted that there had been some resistance from the 3000-plus residents of Goring, an area which houses several retired figures of notable wealth and substance.

Catherine Hall, the parish councillor, had said at the time the proposal was first made, “I’m reluctant to even agree in principle because we risk stirring up a hornets’ nest.”

The statue is set to be made by sculptor Laura Lian, who recently met up with Michael’s dear friend Andros Georgiou to move ahead with the project.

A source close to Michael’s family has now told The Sun, “Everyone is thrilled to finally have the go ahead. Work starts soon. Laura was introduced to George’s estate by a friend and they loved her previous work, including figures of David Bowie and John Lennon.”

They added, “Everyone is looking forward to one day being able to unveil the statue in Goring. George lived a quiet life there for 17 years and loved it.”