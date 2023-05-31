Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman officially returns to the band after a short hiatus









Joe Trohman, Fall Out Boy‘s co-founder, lead guitarist and backing singer, has returned to the band after announcing his temporary hiatus in January.

Taking to Instagram, the musician posted: “Hey everyone, I’m officially back! I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself.”

He added: “I also want to thank Ben Young for stepping up and filling in on the shows I missed – He is a true gentleman and a scholar. I’m stoked to be back in action and I can’t wait to see everyone on tour this summer!”

Trohman revealed his temporary departure from the band in January on the same day the band announced their eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust.

He explained on the band’s social media, “Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years.”

“So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell. It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of).”

Check out Trohman’s full statement below.

