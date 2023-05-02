Fall Out Boy selling vinyl infused with their tears









American emo rockers Fall Out Boy are preparing to sell new copies of their most recent studio album So Much (For) Stardust infused with their own tears.

The band announced the limited edition vinyl pressings, which they have advertised as “Crynyl”, on their Instagram page. There were only 50 copies of the tear-infused albums pressed, all of which have since sold out.

“Introducing Crynyl™, records filled with real tears for maximum emotional fidelity,” the band wrote on their social media. “So Much (For) Stardust is available for pre-order now on crynyl.com. Only 50 copies were made! It includes one double-sided, tear-filled, LP, packaged in a gatefold box with built-in tissue dispenser. p.s. if you don’t get your hands on one, we will be giving a few away soon.”

So Much (For) Stardust is Fall Out Boy’s eight studio album and first since 2018’s Mania. “Technology has made it really easy to make records much more quickly these days,” singer Patrick Stump said at the time. “There’s nothing wrong with that, and that spontaneity can be exciting… But we wanted to get back to the way we used to work. We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal.”

One of those ingredients is now band member tears.

See more No more tears https://t.co/u0QvorFgGy



Crynyl™SOLD OUT 🥲 we held a few copies back, more on how to get those soon! — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) May 1, 2023