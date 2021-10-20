Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump composes score for new Hannah Marks film









Patrick Stump, frontman of the iconic emo band Fall Out Boy, has revealed his latest venture into the world of film scoring, having composed the music for Hannah Marks’ forthcoming romantic comedy Mark, Mary & Some Other People.

Set for release in a hybrid theatrical/on-demand model on Friday, November 5th, the film is written and directed by Marks and premiered earlier in the year at New York’s Tribeca Festival. The script follows the journey of newlyweds Mark (Ben Rosenfield) and Mary (Hayley Law), who feel their passion for one another waning and decide to dip their feet into the world of non-monogamy.

This isn’t the first movie Patrick Stump has written music for. Indeed, it is just the most recent on an increasingly long list of composer credits, the first of which came with his feature-length debut Spell, released in 2018. In the years since he’s scored Changeland as well as a comedy version of Alice In Wonderland. He’s also written original songs for The LEGO Batman Movie and the Disney Junior show Spidey And His Amazing Friends.

Elsewhere, Patrick Stump is preparing to re-enter the pop-punk fray with Fall Out Boy, embarking on the UK and European leg of the group’s Hella Mega Tour, which sees the Chicago band play alongside the similarly notorious Green Day and Weezer.

Unfortunately, Fall Out Boy were forced to pull out of several dates on the North American run after a member of their tour team tested positive for Covid-19. In support of their tourmates, Weezer performed their own rendition of Fall Out Boy’s 2005 hit ‘Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down’.

The group have released three albums since their reunion in 2013, the most recent of which is 2018’s Mania. Make sure you check out the trailer for Mark, Mary & Some Other People below.

