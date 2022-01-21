Face masks are no longer mandatory in UK cinemas









When there were rising concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant back in December, there were many safety measures and protocols introduced. However, it was expected that these strict protocols would be relaxed by the end of January after the situation was controlled. According to the latest reports, these safety measures are now being lifted as expected.

Boris Johnson recently announced that the Plan B protocols will no longer be followed starting from January 26th. The country’s Health Secretary Sajid Javid implied that these excessive measures were not important and claimed that the only way forward is for people to “learn to live with Covid in the same way we live with flu”.

The protocols that are currently being followed also include guidelines for people going to film cinemas and other places of mass gathering. In addition to face masks, people are required to provide evidence of their vaccination or a test report proving that they have tested negative for Covid-19 before they can gain access to these indoor venues.

However, face masks will still be mandatory for the usage of public transport services in London. While addressing the nation, Sajid Javid announced that the latest data suggests Omicron cases are now retreating but the threat isn’t over yet and it can only be neutralised if everyone follows through with the responsibility of getting vaccinated.

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan added that it is imperative to not disregard the threat at this late stage because another surge of cases will be severely detrimental: “Sadly this is not the end of our fight against the virus. If we have learnt anything from this pandemic, it is that we must not get complacent and undo all our hard work and sacrifices.”

Today marks the start of the next chapter in our fight against Covid-19.



The data shows Omicron is in retreat, but it’s not the end of the road.



The best step we can all take is to get vaccinated and I want to thank the staff, volunteers and everyone who’s come forward so far. pic.twitter.com/2zDV3j7hj6 — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) January 19, 2022