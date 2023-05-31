Ezra Miller won’t be replaced for ‘The Flash’ sequel









Despite numerous troubling allegations against him and documented footage of the actor assaulting a fan, it seems that DC fans won’t be seeing Ezra Miller leaving the franchise anytime soon.

According to director Andy Muschietti, there isn’t anyone who could play the titular role better. Speaking in an upcoming episode of The Discourse podcast with his sister and production partner Barbara Muschietti, he showered praise upon the controversial actor.

“I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it,” Muschietti said.

Alluding to the multiple variant concepts that the new DC film The Flash will be introducing, Muschietti added, “And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them”.

Have Ezra Miller allegations affected The Flash?

Slated for a June 16th release, pushed back nearly a year by Warner Bros, production members and fans alike wondered if the relentless rumours, actual charges and claims against Miller would result in the film being pulled from the studio’s line of titles.

The actor reportedly met with executives at Warner Bros. to smooth things over, where they issued this formal apology: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment”.

He added: “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

This followed multiple cases, including accusations of theft, public disturbance and trespassing.

Barbara Muschietti, however, was adamant that the actor had maintained professionalism throughout the shoot, saying: “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role — physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

You can watch the trailer for The Flash below.