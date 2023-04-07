Ezra Miller stars as young Salvador Dalí in new ‘Dalíland’ trailer









Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller both star as famed Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí in the new trailer for the upcoming biopic Dalíland. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September and will arrive in cinemas on June 9th.

Directed by American Psycho’s Mary Harron, Dalíland focuses on a gallery assistant tasked with preparing an elderly Dalí – played by Ben Kingsley – for an important art show in the 1970s. Behind the scenes, the artist’s relationship with his wife is falling apart.

Ezra Miller plays the younger version of the surrealist artist, who appears in various flashback scenes. “Death — it frightens me,” Kinglsey says in the trailer, “and this is the basis of my inspiration.” Miller and Kingsley star alongside Rupert Graves, Andreja Pejić and Suki Waterhouse.

Miller’s involvement with Warner Bros’ The Flash was recently called into question after a string of arrests and controversies. In August, the actor issued a statement saying that he has been seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.” In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harron said that Miller “arrived on set with a completely realized performance” for Dalíland.

You can watch the trailer below.