Ezra Furman announces new album ‘All of Us Flames’









Ezra Furman - 'Forever in Sunset' 6.7

Chicago singer-songwriter Ezra Furman has announced an upcoming studio album with the release of a new Noel Paul–directed video for the new single ‘Forever in Sunset’.

The album, titled All of Us Flames, is slated for its full release on August 26th via Anti- records. The announcement has also come with a run of newly booked tour dates. The tour kicks off next week in Los Angeles with dates following across Canada and the USA before she takes the show to the UK and Europe from July.

‘Forever in Sunset’ follows the previous singles ‘Book of Our Names’ and ‘Point Me Toward the Real’, which were the first to preview the new album. The latest single adds a new piece to the puzzle of All Us Flames with an atmospheric and moody soundscape that builds into soaring anthemic energy towards the end.

The stream of consciousness lyrics appears self-reflective, while the official video created to accompany depicts a rowdy scene in a bar where all sorts of different characters begin to bustle on the dancefloor amid lovelorn stares.

All of Us Flames was produced by John Congleton. Of the new album, Furman said in a statement: “This is a first-person plural album. It’s a queer album for the stage of life when you start to understand that you are not a lone wolf, but depend on finding your family, your people, how you work as part of a larger whole. I wanted to make songs for use by threatened communities, and particularly the ones I belong to, trans people and Jews.”

The tracklist for All of Us Flames is as follows:

Train Comes Through Throne Dressed in Black Forever in Sunset Book Of Our Names Point Me Toward the Real Lilac and Black Ally Sheedy in The Breakfast Club Poor Girl A Long Way From Heaven Temple Of Broken Dreams I Saw the Truth Undressing Come Close

Watch the new official video for Ezra Furman’s new single, ‘Forever in Sunset’, below.