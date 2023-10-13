Eyedress and Mac DeMarco release new song ‘My Simple Jeep’









Eyedress and Mac DeMarco have joined forces once again with their new collaboration, ‘My Simple Jeep’. The song was co-written alongside Zach Fogarty.

The team have launched the single with a new video directed by Sandy Kim. The visuals have been crafted using a cardboard cityscape to create a diorama that the pair drive through, interspersed with the duo performing the song in person.

The track marks a particularly prolific period for Mac DeMarco. His latest album arrived back in April and featured a whopping 199 songs. And in January, he also released Five Easy Hot Dogs.

Meanwhile, Eyedress’ latest record, Full Time Lover, arrived back in 2022. Recently, the young starlet signed to RCA. Since then, he teamed-up with DeMarco for their first track together, ‘The Dark Prince’, back in August.

As of yet, the pair have not announced any further plans together, and the collaborations have been released without much fanfare. However, with DeMarco in an experimental mood, fans remains hopeful of further collaborations, which he hasn’t ruled out.

Regarding DeMarco’s fifth album, Far Out wrote: “Five Easy Hot Dogs mostly just finds DeMarco making shit up and playing whatever comes to him, whether it’s finished or fleshed-out. Most of the time, it’s not. But if you need some quality studying music, Five Easy Hot Dogs will be perfect in that capacity.

Adding: “As always seems to be the case, DeMarco shines without doing very much at all, making Five Easy Hot Dogs perhaps the ultimate endpoint to his search for maximum chillage.”

You can check the Kim-directed video below.