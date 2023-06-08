Exploring Nancy Sinatra’s enduring pop legacy









When Lana Del Rey emerged into the pop cultural landscape, she dubbed herself the “gangsta Nancy Sinatra“. Evidently, the singer, known for hits such as ‘These Boots Are Made For Walkin and ‘Bang Bang’, has spread her influence across generations, with her music and work ethic effortlessly ahead of her time.

Born the daughter of Frank Sinatra, one of music’s most notable names, it’s safe to say that Nancy had an unfair advantage over her peers. In 1960, she made her debut on the television special The Frank Sinatra Timex Show: Welcome Home Elvis, where she sang a duet with her famous father. Shortly after, she was signed to Frank’s label, Reprise Records, seemingly taking advantage of her nepotistic ties. However, it quickly became apparent that Sinatra’s early singles, such as ‘Cuff Links and a Tie Clip’, wouldn’t get her very far.

The sugary pop songs weren’t representative of Sinatra’s true capabilities – it just wasn’t her style. Without a single American chart hit, Reprise threatened to drop her from the label. Yet this ended up being a blessing in disguise, and Sinatra took this as an opportunity to reinvent herself and create the music she was destined to make.

She was introduced to Lee Hazelwood, a frequent collaborator with Duane Eddy, who was instructed to help improve Sinatra’s career. Although her father’s connections and influence unquestionably bolstered his daughter’s career – something she couldn’t exactly avoid – she quickly proved she wasn’t a mere puppet. Instead, Sinatra and Hazelwood became an indomitable duo, performing some of the most beautiful duets to emerge from the late ’60s and early ’70s, such as ‘Summer Wine’ and ‘Some Velvet Morning’.

Sinatra, a self-proclaimed feminist, ensured that her music reflected her ideals. During a session where Hazelwood auditioned songs for Sinatra, she was particularly struck by ‘These Boots Are Made For Walkin’, knowing she could put an empowering spin on the rather chauvinistic track. In an interview with Los Angeles magazine, Sinatra explained: “I particularly liked a song he played that only had two verses, and I asked him if he could write a third verse. He said, ‘It’s not really a girl’s song. I sing it myself onstage.’ I told him that coming from a guy it was harsh and abusive, but was perfect for a little girl to sing. He agreed”.

The song was a monumental hit, also cementing Sinatra as a fashion icon in the process. To this day, the mention of go-go boots and swinging sixties fashion instantly brings the image of Sinatra to mind. She said: “The fact that [the song] has been embraced by generation after generation of little girls is proof of its staying power. I was the lucky one to record it and I think the fashion helped it along. Girls always want a pair of boots.”

Sinatra’s iconic ’60s look, which included frosty lips, heavy eye makeup and a blonde bouffant, encapsulated the era’s style and helped elevate Sinatra’s star status. Her classic image has inspired modern artists, with contemporary singers ranging from Ariana Grande to Lana Del Rey donning similar styles throughout their careers.

Paired with her defiant songs, Sinatra demonstrated a bold, strong image of femininity that has inspired generations of artists to come, from Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon to country singer Kacey Musgraves. Even the opening lines of her second album, How Does That Grab You?, demonstrate her no-nonsense sensibility, as she sings: “Tell you, babe, I’m not the lovin’ kind/ So you’d better get it right off of your mind/ I’ll give you money, I don’t care”.

Although Sinatra didn’t pioneer this feminist image, frequently acknowledging her debt to those women who came before her, especially black female artists, she ensured that it remained relevant in a landscape of domineering male artists. Sinatra’s legacy remains strong, enduring after decades, not only due to her brilliant songs but also her refusal to become another cookie-cutter pop singer, as expected in the male-dominated industry.

Sinatra was serious about her career, and she worked hard to become a pop icon, even if her father’s name gave her a helping hand. Still, using the influence she possessed, Sinatra frequently defied the expectations wagered against women in the industry, inspiring countless artists ever since.