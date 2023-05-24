Experimental filmmaker Kenneth Anger dies aged 96









The controversial avant-garde director Kenneth Anger has died at the age of 96. The experimental filmmaker created the queer movies Fireworks and Scorpio Rising, which made him a respected figure in the world of underground cinema, although he was also a target of derision and scorn.

The Sprueth Magers art gallery announced Anger’s death, saying in a statement, “Kenneth was a trailblazer. His cinematic genius and influence will live on and continue to transform all those who encounter his films, words and vision.”

As of yet, there are no details surrounding Anger’s death. The American director and actor worked exclusively in terms of the short film medium, having created nearly 40 works since 1937. Nearly all of them explore the homoerotic, the occult in a unique visual manner undoubtedly influenced by surrealism.

Anger was one of the first openly gay directors in America, and many of his works were released before homosexual acts between two consenting adults were legalised in the country. As such, his films drew unwanted attention and were often the source of censorship.

Discussing his reliance on the short film, Anger once said, “I’ve always had parallel projects going on at any one time, for a very simple reason: I was never able to make anything approaching feature-length because that always involved more money than I could round up.”