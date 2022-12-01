The "very fucking expensive" budget of new 'Avatar' sequel is revealed









The upcoming Avatar sequel has become one of the most discussed cinematic productions of 2022. Due to the attention surrounding the technical innovations developed by James Cameron as well as the future of the franchise, many experts are predicting that Avatar: The Way of Water will break box office records.

Although Cameron expected everyone to forget the film in ten years, the marketing team have done a great job at hyping up the expectations of fans before the sequel’s release. Despite the social media buzz, the director maintains that completing the production was a “very fucking expensive” financial hazard.

In an interview with GQ, Cameron called it “the worst business case in movie history”. When asked what it would take for the film to be profitable, he responded: “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.”

According to the latest reports from The Hollywood Reporter, recent estimates suggest that the production of Avatar: The Way of Water cost somewhere between $350 to $400 million. That definitely makes it one of the most expensive films ever made, which is why the future of the franchise rests on its box-office performance.

Cameron revealed that he was drawn to this challenge: “I’m attracted by difficult. Difficult is a fucking magnet for me. I go straight to difficult. And I think it probably goes back to this idea that there are lots of smart, really gifted, really talented filmmakers out there that just can’t do the difficult stuff. So that gives me a tactical edge to do something nobody else has ever seen, because the really gifted people don’t fucking want to do it.”

