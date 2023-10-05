Hipgnosis executive Kenny MacPherson accused of sexual assault and harassment









According to a new lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, a top executive at music publisher Hipgnosis has been accused of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Sara Lewis sued Kenny MacPherson, the CEO of Hipgnosis’s publishing body Hipgnosis Songs Group, for alleged instances of sexual assault and harassment. The alleged crimes date back to when MacPherson was president of publishing at Chrysalis; hence, Hipgnosis haven’t been named as a defendant in the case at this time.

Lewis, who worked under MacPherson as an A&R at Chrysalis between 2004 and 2008, alleges that the executive sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during a business trip in 2005. Surrounding this central incident are accusations of grooming, harassment and blackmail, eventually forcing Lewis to leave the industry altogether.

“This was my dream job. And I know that may sound trite. But I wanted to be in music,” Lewis told Rolling Stone. “And being transferred to work in A&R and to feel like I was being recognized for my talents felt gratifying. But once I was ensconced in the abuse and fully immersed in what it became for me, It was confusing and devastating in every sense of the word.”

“On behalf of my client Mr. MacPherson, we vehemently deny all allegations made against Mr. MacPherson in Ms. Lewis’ unverified complaint filed earlier today,” MacPherson’s attorney stated in response to the accusations.

Opting to remain uninvolved with the historic claims, a representative for Hipgnosis declined to comment. Meanwhile, BMG stated that it “stands solidly against all forms of discrimination and abuse, and we are shocked and dismayed by the allegations. As a point of fact, BMG did not exist until October 1st, 2008, years after the alleged events had taken place, and did not acquire Chrysalis until years later in 2011.”

Lewis stated in her lawsuit that MacPherson’s coercive gifts and ongoing harassment ultimately led to a mental health decline. “Sara became a shell of a human being,” the suit reads. “Even simple tasks, such as getting dressed for the day, were filled with anxiety-ridden decisions and flashbacks of sexually charged comments made about her appearance. What shoes she wore, the outfits she chose, and even the nail polish she used were conscious decisions to avoid unwanted attention by MacPherson.”

“You almost snicker because the typical thought in a lot of these stories is, ‘She came forward so many years after being silent.’ And largely, I’m beginning to find out many of us were not silent,” Lewis added. “I told people … and collectively everybody turned a blind eye because — I can’t speak for them — but I imagine it’s because they were concerned for their own situation.”

Lewis alleges that she had no human resources department to report to, so instead, she opened up to her supervisor, Jamie Cerreta, who has worked alongside MacPherson for many years. Lewis laments in the suit that Cerreta “did nothing and never mentioned the topic again”.

“I left with my tail between my legs. Kenny took away my worth, my privacy, my energy, my time, my intimacy, my voice, my laughter, my trust,” Lewis concludes in her allegations. “My career was probably one of the least concerning things in the context of what Kenny stole away from me. Fifteen years later, you move through life, I’m always guarded. I’m always ready to defend myself, and I’m always ready to be angry. That’s not something that a Band-Aid heals.”