Ewan McGregor opens up about Terry Gilliam's "rude" criticism









Ewan McGregor is among the most beloved actors working today, having been involved in iconic projects such as Trainspotting as well as popular productions like the Star Wars franchise. Recently, McGregor delighted fans all over the world by starring in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi where he reprised his most recognisable role.

However, his trajectory was once questioned by pioneering director Terry Gilliam who felt as if the actor had lost his way after delivering an unbelievable performance in Trainspotting. In a new interview, the actor opened up about the time that Gilliam had insulted him directly about what he had become.

Recalling the details of the conversation between the two, McGregor said: “‘What the fuck have you been doing all this time? You’ve been underplaying everything. What happened to the guy in Trainspotting? What happened to that guy?!’ It was quite rude. It’s rare that somebody challenges you. But it stuck with me.”

While Gilliam might think that McGregor has strayed from his true self, the actor has continued to receive a lot of attention – especially for the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. According to the actor, the new project was made as a limited series but he is very hopeful about reprising the role again in future productions.

Talking about future plans, McGregor admitted that he wanted to play the role before he becomes too old for it: “I hope it’s not the last time I play him. I hope I do it again. I’d like to do it again. I mean I had such a great time doing this, I’m sure we can think of a few more stories before I turn into Alec Guinness. Don’t you think?”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.