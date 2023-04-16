‘Evil Dead Rise’ director, Lee Cronin, names his three favourite horror movies









Lee Cronin, the Irish filmmaker behind the brand-new movie, Evil Dead Rise, has revealed his three favourite horror movies, with each having an influence on the making of his new genre flick.

In an exclusive interview with Far Out, Cronin, who helms the latest instalment in the Evil Dead horror franchise, revealed the genre titles that make him tick. When asked for his three all-time favourites, Cronin didn’t waste a moment, naming a trio of cinematic classics: “Jaws, The Shining and Evil Dead 2”.

The influence of Sam Raimi’s seminal 1987 movie Evil Dead 2 isn’t surprising, considering Cronin has tasked himself with reimagining the grimy horror series for a new generation of fans. Speaking about the influence of the original movies, the director stated: “I always loved the relentless energy of the movies and the independent spirit behind them…I always just loved the creativity in the films and was influenced by that since I was very young”.

Meanwhile, there are nods to his other two favourite horror movies in Evil Dead Rise, made both intentionally and unintentionally. In reference to Steven Spielberg’s influential blockbuster Jaws from 1975, Cronin explains: “There’s some water, and there’s a little subtle nod to Jaws, and they’re nice”.

As for the more unintentional references, Cronin noticed a Shining-inspired moment in Evil Dead Rise once fans began discussing the scene on social media. “There’s an obvious Shining reference,” the director stated: “but it wasn’t created to reference The Shining. It was created for a plot function and a need, but then I was like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty Shining’. And then people got really buzzed by that”.

Take a look at the trailer for the brand new horror movie Evil Dead Rise, below.