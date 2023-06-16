Everything you need to know about the Glastonbury Festival 2023 weather forecast









The weather forecast for Glastonbury Festival 2023 is now being delivered with growing meteorological certainty. The outlook for the weekend is a very positive one.

Over the years, there have been plenty of instances when the weather has dampened spirits – from the consecutive mudbaths of 1997 and ’98 to the flood of 2005 when a month’s worth of rain fell in a night – but sun and the occasional fleeting shower should ensure that 2023 is smooth sailing.

So, what are the fine details of the forecast:

Wednesday – A 3pm high of 23℃ and an evening low of 16℃ at 11pm; a gentle breeze is forecast; light rain showers are likely to be scattered between 11am to 8pm coming at an average 35% chance.

Thursday – A 3pm high of 23℃ and an a morning low 13℃ at 6am; cloud cover with sunny intervals is the order of the day, with the sun breaking out at 6/7pm; a very slight chance of a shower is forecast at around 4pm.

Friday – A 4pm high of 24℃ and an a morning low 14℃ at 6am; glorious sunshine with a beautiful light breeze is forecast; a 33% chance of a very light shower is forecast at 11am and again at 10pm. Cloud cover with be minimum.

Saturday – A 3pm high of 25℃ and a morning low of 14℃ at 6am; a hotter, closer day with the intermitting chance of rain slightly heavier than a shower is forecast; the average 15% chance of rain diminishes to clear skies at around 6-7pm.

Sunday – A 5pm high of 26℃ and a morning low of 15℃ at 6am; the hottest day of the festival with passing cloud cover expected between 10am to 4pm with clear skies for the rest of the day; there is no rain forecast but a light 10mph breeze should cool things off. It is also the hottest overnight spell of the festival so expect warm conditions when awaking on Monday morning.

Advice for dealing with the heat at Glastonbury Festival:

With high temperatures expected, the UKHSA has advised attendees to be aware of heat-related harm in themselves and those around them. These includes:

A headache.

Dizziness and confusion.

Loss of appetite and feeling sick.

Excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin.

Cramps in the arms, legs and stomach.

Fast breathing or pulse.

A high temperature of 38C or above.

Being very thirsty.

Our own advice from experience on this would be to take a sturdy water bottle with you. There are plenty of chances to fill up on site and it is imperative that you stay hydrated. Likewise, a hat and suncream are definitely advised as well as robust and comfortable footwear even in the dry conditions.

Has Glastonbury Festival ever been cancelled because of the weather?

The only time aside from the pandemic that Glastonbury Festival has ever been cancelled was in 2012 when the London Olympics meant that there wasn’t enough police resources or portaloos for the festival to go ahead.

Since 1970, there have been plenty of summers that have seen the festival take place amid horrific conditions, however, it is a mark of the organisation and scope of the city-sized grounds, that the festival is able to adapt and go ahead.

Thankfully, this year looks beautiful, and it has many revellers in agreement with F. Scott Fitzgerald who said: “And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer.”