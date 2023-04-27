Far Out Facts: Everything you need to know about Liam Gallagher









Liam Gallagher: a rock star for the ages, a singer whose very vocal cords seem to swagger themselves, a proud man of the people, and a fellow more combative than a robust Serbian left back with a mullet. Over the course of his career with Oasis, Beady Eye and now his solo outfit, Liam Gallagher has etched himself out as a unique entity in modern music. He’s a hellraiser, but he’s never been a throwback, he’s simply recurringly contemporised what it means to be a Rockstar.

While his sustained popularity might have partly been fuelled by a feud, whether you love him or loathe him, there is no doubting his relevance in society. His legacy may bolster his appeal, but he has never once approached the territory of becoming a Britpop relic. No, he has surpassed that by, for the most part, simply being himself. He’s naturally mellowed – in the regard that he is no longer bopping around regularly braining people these days – and he has moved the times, but he has never sacrificed any of his wild individualism.

Whether it’s his Twitter spats, his comic jabs at his brother, or his sporadic emotive moments where he shares some soul—Gallagher is a man who doesn’t hide anything from the limelight. In a weird way, this has made him an enigma by proxy. We’re not used to stars being so open and blunt these days, so we sort of search for the Liam Gallagher beneath it all, thinking, incorrectly, that there must be some thin veneer somewhere.

The myriad of Google searches about them proves that. So, with that in mind, we’ve curated the data and found out what you – the mad general public – want to know about the great man. Below, we’ll be answering the most searched questions regarding Liam Gallagher; from the pertinent big topics to the utterly tedious headscratchers asked by people who really ought to get out more, this is everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Liam Gallagher.

Everything you need to know about Liam Gallagher:

Who is Liam Gallagher?

What can you say about Liam Gallagher that he hasn’t already told you himself? As the frontman of Oasis, he established himself as the 1990s’ answer to absolutely no one. He remained the most swaggering presence in British music until the band broke up in 2009.

Thereafter, Liam went on to form Beady Eye shortly after the Oasis split. He released two studio albums with this short-lived outfit which folded in 2014. He then took three years away from music but kept himself busy with other business ventures like his fashion brand Pretty Green, his production company and other ventures before grandly returning with his new solo project.

How old is Liam Gallagher?

I’m sure he’d tell you he defies age, some sort of buzzing timeless entity. While on the other hand, folks like Matty Healy have recently said that he should start acting his age, or at the very least “dressing” it. Alas, having recently become 50 not out, Liam will no doubt look to keep rocking right to 100. He was born on September 21st, 1972.

Where is Liam Gallagher from?

This can surely only be Googled by folks outside of the UK. Liam is not only from Manchester, he oozes the essence of the city as though he is a living human embodiment. Born in Longsight, he later moved to Burnage, allowing for a range of Manc suburbs to seep into his skin and give him a more holistic taste of the city.

Where does Liam Gallagher live?

In 2022, Liam moved to the grassy English countryside to enjoy the trappings of a £3.5million mansion in the Cotswolds, where he has his old Blur sparring partner Alex James as a neighbour. Elsewhere, he has also snapped up Noel Edmonds’ old house near Cannes on the French Riviera for £3m. He has a few other properties on his portfolio but there are now his two most regular haunts.

(Credit: Michael Spencer Jones)

How much is Liam Gallagher worth?

It’s beggar’s belief why people think Google can answer this confidential question, alas, we’ll give you a rough outline of the ballparks being touted. Well, as previously mentioned, he already has some pretty lofty capital tied up in property, so if you take into account that he has at least two gaffs worth a combined total of £6.5m then you get the idea.

While the financial high of his Oasis days might have been hit by an expensive divorce, diminishing returns on record sales, and, well, getting high, he still has a pretty penny. The best insight we can garner regarding his worth comes from his 2015 divorce during which a judge determined his net worth to be around £12m as he was ordered to pay half of that to his ex-wife.

Since then, however, he has seen a period of steady financial returns from solo records that have sold well and various other profitable schemes and over 400,000 solo record sales so far. So, you’d imagine he pushing on once more.

How tall is Liam Gallagher?

A question presumably searched by people fearing a braining from the angry frontman. By his own admission, he is around 5’10”. However, he often appears shorter, given that you can mostly find him standing with his feat so far apart that a pig could run down an alleyway, and Liam wouldn’t have to move to let it run by.

What football team does Liam Gallagher support?

Clearly, you don’t follow him on Twitter, then? Liam Gallagher is a very proud Manchester City fan—one of the few things that he is happy to agree with his brother about. And also, he’s not a paper supporter who simply swanned in when the club secured big bucks, he was around the club in the dark days long before his love for Sergio Agüero offered better returns.

Credit: Alamy

Who is in Liam Gallagher’s band?

While his latest solo entity involves a revolving band of musicians and songwriters, his current touring group has been with him since 2017 and involves:

Lead Guitar: Mike Moore

Bass: Drew McConnell

Drums: Dan McDougall

Guitar: Jay Mehler

Guitar: Paul Arthurs

Keyboards: Christian Madden

Can Liam Gallagher sing Oasis songs?

Well, of course he can physically, but it comes at a price. Alongside management’s share, Noel Gallagher still holds the rights to Oasis’ catalogue, as Liam found out to his own cost when he wanted to use the songs in his documentary As You Were. Noel and his management prevented the free usage prompting Liam to tell Sky News: “Him and his little people saw it and took the Oasis music out of it because that’s all he’s got left, d’ya know what I mean. It doesn’t make me sad, it makes me f***ing mad. I’m not a p***y, I’m not sad about it, I want to break his f***ing jaw and his daft f***ing manager, but that’s what happens. I’m not sad about it, I didn’t go home and cry, I just wanted to go and f***ing put their windows through.”

Also, what might peeve him even more is that thanks to Performing Rights Society licensing royalties, he will have to pay a small cut of concert fees to Sony/ATV Music to cover songs to which Noel holds the rights. As Noel told MOJO in 2018: “When he’s headlining Finsbury Park, I’m sitting here watching Match of the Day getting a PRS cheque for him playing my songs.”

Does Liam Gallagher write his own songs?

In his time in Oasis, Liam is credited as having written 13 songs, the biggest hit of which was ‘Songbird’. During his time in Beady Eye, he is given the sole credit for six songs but receives a contribution credit for just about every other tune. A similar arrangement has continued with his solo work whereby on his debut album he received sole credit for six of the 12 tracks with further writing contributions for a further four songs, and two being penned by external songwriters that he has enlisted.

Who is Liam Gallagher married to?

It has often been pointed out retrospectively that for all Oasis offered up a laddish pint-swilling façade, their lyrics were frequently very lovey-dovey. Thus, it is no surprise to learn that Liam is somewhat of a soppy Lothario deep down.

He has been married on two separate occasions. Firstly, to Patsy Kensit (1997-2000), then his second marriage was to Nicole Appleton (2008-2014). He has also hinted that his third time lucky is on the way soon after saying that he wants to marry his current partner Debbie Gwyther and that their ceremony “in Italy” is “going to be mega”. It seems this hasn’t yet occurred.