‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is the world’s most-awarded film ever









Even ahead of the 2023 Academy Awards, it has come to light that The Daniels’ 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once, starring Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, is now the world’s most-awarded movie of all time.

The multiverse madness comedy-drama has been nominated for 11 awards at this year’s Oscars ceremony, including ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Picture’. The show (the 95th iteration of the Academy Awards) is taking place this weekend (March 12th), so Everything Everywhere All at Once will likely be adding several more awards to its name before the week is up.

Research at IGN shows that the Daniels’ recent movie is the single movie with the most awards, with the belief that before it was released last year, Peter Jackson’s concluder of The Lord of the Rings, The Return of the King, was previously said to be at the top of the time.

According to the entertainment website, Everything Everywhere All at Once has been awarded 158 recognitions from major ceremonies and organisations, whereas The Return of the King received a comparatively paltry 101 awards. That metric has been generated by looking at award bodies that recognised both films. In addition, the film also beat Jackson’s nomination count too, 295 to 189.

In our review of the film, we wrote, “Everything Everywhere All at Once is certainly worthy of praise, with independent and blockbuster cinema clashing together in an explosion of visual creativity, yet the praise that the film has received since its release arguably damages its reputation rather than bolstering it.

With great performances from Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan, at its heart Daniels’ latest movie is a neat experimentation of a scrapbook of ideas, but worthy of unwavering praise, it is not.” Check out the full review here.