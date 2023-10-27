Everything Everything announce new album ‘Mountainhead’









Manchester’s Everything Everything have announced details of their seventh studio album, Mountainhead, set for release on March 1st 2024.

The LP, which follows their previous release, 2022’s Raw Data Feel, sees the band continue to explore their feelings towards technology, particularly AI, examining the way these developments will shape humanity.

Everything Everything’s frontman, Jonathan Higgs, explained the idea behind the new album, which takes on a dystopian framework to present the band’s lyrical concerns. “In another world, society has built an immense mountain. To make the mountain bigger, they must make the hole they live in deeper and deeper,” Higgs said.

He continued: “All of society is built around the creation of the mountain, and a mountain religion dominates all thought. At the top of the mountain is rumoured to be a huge mirror that reflects endlessly recurring images of the self, and at the bottom of the pit is a giant golden snake that is the primal fear of all believers.”

“A ‘Mountainhead’ is one who believes the mountain must grow no matter the cost, and no matter how terrible it is to dwell in the great pit. The taller the mountain, the deeper the hole,” Higgs added.

The album has been teased by a single, ‘Cold Reactor’, a synthy slice of indie pop about “striving for an advanced future and exponential growth at the cost of our own personal worlds and mental wellbeing,” according to Higgs.

Listen to the new song below.