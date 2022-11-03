Everything But The Girl reform for first new album in over 20 years









Everything But The Girl have shared the news that they will release a new album next year. It will be their first full-length studio album in over 20 years since they released Temperamental in 1999. The duo had, however, released a compilation album in 2008 entitled The 90s Collection.

The pop pair is made up of married couple Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn, and though they never officially split up the group or went on hiatus, there has been an awful long time since any new material was released. It appears as though that time has come to an end. Thorn took to Twitter to announce the news that she had made a new album with her husband.

Thorn wrote: “Just thought you’d like to know that Ben and I have made a new Everything But The Girl album. It’ll be out next spring.” However, Thorn omitted all the specific details of the album. We do not currently know the name of the work, nor exactly when it will be released, other than the vague time of Spring 2023.

Everything But The Girl was formed in Kingston upon Hull in 1982. Perhaps they are best known for their track ‘Missing’ which was originally released in 1994, before a wildly popular club remix was issued by Todd Terry, reaching as high as number three in the UK singles chart.

Since their last official live performance in 2000, Thorn has released a number of solo albums – the most recent being Record, which was released in 2018. Thorn also authored a book about her relationship with Lindy Morrison, the drummer of the Go-Betweens.

As for Watt, he has started a record label Buzzin’ Fly Records and has been working with Jay Hannan to make deep house compilation records under the name Lazy Dog. It appears now, though, that new Everything But The Girl music is just around the corner.

