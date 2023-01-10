Everything But The Girl announce first album in 24 years with new single









Everything But The Girl - ‘Nothing Left To Lose’ 4.5

Everything But The Girl have returned from the dead with their first new music in 24 years. With the release of a new single, ‘Nothing Left To Lose’, the iconic duo have announced a new album titled Fuse.

The versatile duo, consisting of vocalist Tracey Thorn and multi-instrumentalist Ben Watt, released ten albums before they split in 2000, their last being 1999’s Temperamental. After forming in 1982, the pair made successful tracks in the direction of jazz-pop, which eventually made way for more electronic sounds in the 1990s.

The band hit the peak of their commercial powers in 1996 with Walking Wounded, primarily thanks to the success of a remixed version of ‘Missing’ from their previous album, Amplified Heart, helmed by Todd Terry.

Today, the duo announced their return with the first preview ahead of a ten-track album. ‘Nothing Left To Lose’ comes with a fresh, electric garage beat as Thorn offers her distinctive vocal seasoning. While danceable, the track maintains a macabre tone, raising neck hairs in-between pleasurable beat drops.

“We’ve never been a particularly nostalgic band – we’ve always been known for making a different record every time,” Watt told NME in a new interview, referring to their fresh sound. “Sometimes that’s meant going against the mainstream, but we just try to keep ourselves interested and keep things contemporary”.

Adding: “We wanted to come back with something modern-sounding. We’re not out there on the heritage trail doing ‘best of’ tours or playing arenas. We just wanted to make a piece of work that would sound great now in 2023. That was the driver.”

Thorn then explained that ‘Nothing Left To Lose’ was the last song they created for the album and was the product of their “confidence building”.

“We had it around with some different lyrics that were only about half what they are now,” she said. “It was more vague and theoretical and I just couldn’t work out why it wasn’t working, then there was a moment where we realised that the music was so urgent, direct and emotional that the lyric needed to be that”.

“From there, I wrote it very quickly. It’s just a classic, desperate, yearning lyric about trying to connect with someone. I wrote the lyrics, came back, and Ben told me he had these other lyrics, ‘Kiss me while the world decays, kiss me while the music plays’. We put them on the end because it was a killer line.”

Everything But The Girl are set to release Fuse on April 21st. See the tracklist below.

Fuse tracklist:

‘Nothing Left To Lose’

‘Run A Red Light’

‘Caution To The Wind’

‘When You Mess Up’

‘Time And Time Again’

‘No One Knows We’re Dancing’

‘Lost’

‘Forever’

‘Interior Space’

‘Karaoke’