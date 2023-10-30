Every song Stevie Wonder wrote for other musicians









Few artists are as universally appreciated as Stevie Wonder. The musical maestro, who found fame as an 11-year-old whizkid, Wonder has delivered countless albums of cultural significance over his six-decade-long career. With over 25 Grammys to his name and a heap of admirers, it can be rightly assumed that Wonder is one of the most gifted songwriters of all time.

Tragically struck with blindness as an infant, Wonder would overcome his disability to become one of the most celebrated sonic auteurs of his time. Signing a record deal at age 11 and touring with The Rolling Stones not long after, Wonder’s ability to not only play like a musical monster but craft songs like a Motown Mozart has given him a career that few can hope to compete with.

A singular figure, Wonder’s influence on the landscape of pop culture is hard to ignore. Whether it is his wildly influential albums like Songs in the Key of Life, Innervisions and Hotter Than July or his era-defining songs ‘Superstition’, ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ and ‘For Once In My Life’, Wonder has shaped the world of music as we know it today.

However, what is a little less known is the plethora of songs he has written for other artists during his career. Within the extensive list of collaborators below and the accompanying playlist, there is one sure-fire thing to take away: Stevie Wonder is perhaps the most highly regarded songwriter of his generation.

Of course, not all of the songs below are hits. Bar perhaps his era-defining work on Rufus’ song ‘Tell Me Something Good’, which provided a soundtrack to many an infamous night, there are few that ever reached the heights of Wonder’s solo work — the less said, the better about his work with Raven Symone. However, the calibre of his songwriting partners or performers on the below track is truly astonishing.

Whether it is his work with Syreeta, his songwriting for Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, The Supremes, Martha & The Vandellas, The Four Tops, The Temptations or countless others, it is safe to assume that the Motown revolution would not have taken place without the influence of Stevie Wonder.

But it wasn’t just in the halls of Gordy Berry’s label that Wonder delivered hits. He also regularly collaborated with the rock and roll world, working alongside Jeff Beck on his song ‘Thelonious’ while also helping Paul McCartney, The Beach Boys, John Denver and many more in their attempts at crafting the perfect track.

While you can find the full list below, one thing is for certain: within the reels of impressive collaborations listed, there are few songs not made better by Wonder’s presence.

Songs Stevie Wonder wrote for other artists:

‘Honey Babe’ – The Supremes

‘Anything You Wanna Do’ – Marvelettes

‘I Prayed For A Boy (Like You)’ – Brenda Holloway

‘I Don’t Want Nobody’s Gonna Make Me Cry’ – Brenda Holloway

‘Nobody’ll Care’ – Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

‘You Are The One For Me’ – Marvin Gaye

‘All I Do Is Think About You’ – Tammi Terrell

‘You Stay On My Mind’ – Clarence Paul

‘Just A Little Misunderstanding’ – The Contours

‘Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever’ – Four Tops

‘Without Your Sweet Lovin” – Marvin Gaye

‘Can You Love A Poor Boy’ – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

‘Let’s Talk It Over’ – Marv Johnson

‘Everybody Needs Somebody (I Need You)’ – JJ Barnes

‘Tears Of A Clown’ – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

‘After You Put Back The Pieces (I’ll Still Have A Broken Heart)’ – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

‘My Love Is Your Love’ – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

‘What Else Is There To Do’ – Four Tops

‘Angel Doll’ – The Temptations

‘What Am I Gonna Do Without You’ – The Temptations

‘I’m In Love (And I Know It)’ – Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

‘This Town’ – Rotary Connection

‘Try My True Love’ – Marvin Gaye

‘Distant Dreamer’ – Ramsey Lewis

‘It’s A Shame’ – Spinners

‘It’s Christmas Time’ – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

‘I Can Tell When Christmas Is Near’ – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

‘The Whip A Rang’ – Earl Van Dyke

‘We’ll Have It Made’ – Spinners

‘Let Me Fall In Love With You’ – Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

‘Talking About Love’ – Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

‘We Had A Love So Strong’ – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

‘It Will Be Alright’ – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

‘Black Maybe’ – Syreeta

‘Keep Him Like He Is’ – Syreeta

‘How Many Days’ – Syreeta

‘Baby Don’t You Let Me Lose This’ – Syreeta

‘To Know You Is To Love You’ – Syreeta

‘Bad Weather’ – The Supremes

‘Soft Days’ – The Supremes

‘I Am Yours’ – The Main Ingredient

‘Something ‘Bout Love’ – The Main Ingredient

‘Something Lovely’ – The Main Ingredient

‘Open Up Your Heart’ – Labelle

‘I’m Goin Left’ – Syreeta

‘Spinnin’ And Spinnin” – Syreeta

‘Your Kiss Is Sweet’ – Syreeta

‘Come And Get This Stuff’ – Syreeta

‘Heavy Day’ – Syreeta

‘Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers’ – Syreeta

‘Just A Little Piece Of You’ – Syreeta

‘Waitin’ For The Postman’ – Syreeta

‘When Your Daddy’s Not Around’ – Syreeta

‘I Wanna Be By Your Side’ – Syreeta

‘Universal Sound Of The World’ – Syreeta

‘Tell Me Something Good’ – Rufus

‘Perfect Angel’ – Minnie Riperton

‘Take A Little Trip’ – Minnie Riperton

‘If You Don’t Love Me’ – G. C. Cameron

‘Game Called Love’ – The Originals

‘Loving You Has Been So Wonderful’ – David Ruffin

‘Thelonius’ – Jeff Beck

‘I Can See The Sun In Late December’ – Roberta Flack

‘Sleeping Alone’ – Pointer Sisters

‘What Happens To’ – Andy Williams

‘Don’t Be Sad ‘Cause Your Sun Is Down’ – James Taylor

‘She’s A Sailor’ – Flying Burrito Brothers

‘Love Notes’ – Ramsey Lewis

‘Spring High’ – Ramsey Lewis

‘Stick Together’ – Minnie Riperton

‘Love City’ – Sergio Mendes

‘The Real Thing’ – Sergio Mendes

‘Bring Your Sweet Stuff Home’ – Pointer Sisters

‘Harmour Love’ – Syreeta

‘We All Remember Wes’ – George Benson

‘I Love The Nearness Of You’ – Smokey Robinson

‘I Can’t Help It’ – Michael Jackson

‘I’ll Get What Is Mine’ – Mari Nakamoto

‘Strong Foundation’ – Tony Comer & Crosswinds

‘You Are My Heaven’ – Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway

‘Don’t Make Me Wait Too Long’ – Roberta Flack

‘Let’s Get Serious’ – Jermaine Jackson

‘Where Are You Now’ – Jermaine Jackson

‘You’re Supposed To Keep Your Love For Me’ – Jermaine Jackson

‘Melody Man’ – Smokey Robinson

‘Betcha’ Wouldn’t Hurt Me’ – Quincy Jones

‘What Are You Gonna Do With It’ – Betty Wright

‘I Was Made To Love You’ – Maria Muldaur

‘What’s That You’re Doing’ – Paul McCartney

‘With A Touch’ – Dionne Warwick

‘You’re Playing Us Too Close’ – Third World

‘Try Jah Love’ – Third World

‘Buttercup’ – Carl Anderson

‘The Crown’ – Gary Byrd And The G.B. Experience

‘Crush On You’ – Finis Henderson

‘Whatcha Talking ‘Bout’ – Musical Youth

‘Moments Aren’t Moments’ – Dionne Warwick

‘Remembering The Sixties’ – George Duke

‘I Do Love You’ – The Beach Boys

‘If Ever’ – John Denver

‘Hold On To Your Love’ – Smokey Robinson

‘Do I’ – Eddie Murphy

‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses’ – Eddie Murphy

‘Never Said (Chan’s Song)’ – Dianne Reeves

‘I Think It’s Love’ – Jermaine Jackson

‘Think Your Love Away’ – Cindy

‘Lost In Hollywood’ – Neil Diamond

‘Remember My Love’ – Bread & Butter

‘I Can Only Be Me’ – Keith John

‘The Pickup Man’ – Keith John

‘My Love’ – Julio Iglesias

‘Two In Love’ – Grady Harrell & Tyler Collins

‘You And Me’ – Grady Harrell & Tyler Collins

‘We Didn’t Know’ – Whitney Houston

‘Strong Is Our Love’ – Marva Hicks

‘The Force Behind The Power’ – Diana Ross

‘Go On And On’ – Elton John & Gladys Knight

‘Why I Feel This Way’ – Take 6

‘Here We Go Again’ – Bobby Lyle

‘Gates Groove’ – Lionel Hampton

‘How Come, How Long’ – Babyface

‘Peace Wanted Just To Be Free’ – Luciano Pavarotti

‘I Love You’ – Raven Symone

‘A Song For Children’ – Masashi Sada

‘I Love You More’ – Kimberly Brewer

‘Finally’ – Diane Schuur

‘Days Like This’ – Val Watson

‘Feeling You’ – Omar

‘Waitin” – Mao Otayeck

‘Have Sweet Dreams’ – Maysa