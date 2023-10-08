Every artist that broke the cultural boycott of apartheid in South Africa









Apartheid was a system of institutionalised racial segregation and discrimination that was enforced by the South African government from 1948 to 1994. The term, an Afrikaans word meaning ‘apartness’, pertains to policies designed to maintain the dominance of the white minority over the majority non-white population. In 1985, during the height of the anti-apartheid movement, activist Steven Van Zandt and record producer organised Artists United Against Apartheid, a musical collective of various artists who came together to protest against the system.

To raise awareness about the oppressive regime, Artists United Against Apartheid released a song and album called Sun City, which featured a large ensemble of artists from diverse genres, including rock, pop, hip-hop, and reggae. Some of the notable artists who contributed to the project included Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Lou Reed, Miles Davis, Bono, Run-DMC, and many others.

The single and album were named after the luxury resort of Sun City in Bophuthatswana, an unrecognised independent homeland within South Africa. The resort had become a symbol of the apartheid system because many artists were performing there, ignoring the international cultural boycott of South Africa.

Although many boycotted the resort in support of the anti-apartheid movement, those who ignored it faced scrutiny at the time, becoming subjected to significant criticism. Many stood in solidarity with the boycott, while others went forward and performed there regardless, including The Beach Boys, Linda Ronstadt, Cher, Millie Jackson, Liza Minnelli, Frank Sinatra, Shirley Bassey, Olivia Newton-John, Dolly Parton, Neil Sedaka, Paul Anka, Status Quo, Rod Stewart, Elton John, and Boney M.

Queen’s series of performances at the venue in October 1984 sparked significant backlash, which they vigorously defended, emphasising that they played for all who wanted to listen and that they were, in their own words, “a very non-political group”. To uphold their philanthropic values, however, the band then made a donation to a school for the deaf and blind. Then, in 2021, drummer Roger Taylor expressed remorse for the concerts, acknowledging that despite their best intentions, it was, in his view, a regrettable decision.

Many artists were impacted by the cultural movement, even those who hadn’t performed or discussed Sun City. Pink Floyd, for instance, became subjected to a national ban after their song ‘Another Brick in the Wall (Part II)’ became an anthem of liberation. Roger Waters, feeling the need to respond, then stated that he would refuse to play in Sun City “until apartheid fell and white people and black people enjoyed equal rights”.

At the time, many artists who disregarded the cultural boycott of Sun City may not have fully comprehended the depth of their actions or their cultural repercussions. Even those seeking to sidestep conflict or controversy inevitably found themselves entangled in these consequences. Some artists may not have possessed a complete understanding of the extent of apartheid’s injustices or the international boycott against South Africa, but the unified efforts of artists’ organisations showcased the influential role of music in effecting positive change.