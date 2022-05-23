Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura leaves the band









Evanescence announced their decision to part company with guitarist Jen Majura, a Stuttgart born musician who has worked with the band for the best part of a decade. Majura worked on two of their albums: 2017’s Synthesis, and the critically acclaimed The Bitter Truth.

“It has been a very special chapter in the band with our dear friend Jen Majura, but we have decided it’s time to go our separate ways,” the band wrote on their social media outlets. “We will always love her and support her, and can’t wait to see what she does next! We are so grateful for the good times and great music we made all around the world together.”

Majura responded on Twitter, reiterating that the decision was out of her control, but wished the band nothing but luck in the years ahead. She joined Evanescence in 2015, taking over lead duties from Terry Balsamo. Evanescence has existed in some form or another since 1995. It was founded by keyboardist Amy Lee and guitarist Ben Moody, although the latter left the orbit in 2003.

As it happens, Lee is the band’s only constant member, having envisioned the outfit as a hybrid of multiple dramas, from dramatic rock to classical arias, to everyday musical scores. The band have been described as nu-metal, and symphonic metal, which accounts for another wide array of influences and textures. The band has yet to announce a replacement for Majura, but they have said that they are hard at work, and will announce when it is fitting for them to do so.

Evanescence took a temporary hiatus from 2012 until 2015, when they announced that they would perform at Japan’s Ozzfest, as the festival’s second headline act. The band has enjoyed a grandstanding among Japanese fans since the beginning of their recorded tenure, partially due to the outlandish and florid nature of the work in question. The band have also created a fanbase in Europe, which was fitting, because Majura is a musician of German and Thai heritage. What Majura will do next is uncertain.

