Evan Rachel Wood, in Documentary on Marilyn Manson, Reveals Torture Allegations









Most people have some sense of remembering the odd pairing of Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson, but in case you somehow missed their moment in the spotlight, the couple met in 2005, when Wood was just 18, and Manson was still married to burlesque star Dita Von Teese.

In what many people would recognise as grooming, the couple went public with their relationship in 2007, when she was 19 and he was 38. “I thought I was in love,” she said. “I wasn’t doing it to prove a point or be rebellious. I wanted to break a mould for sure—I knew I was edgier, more alternative, and weird. And he was just what I needed, because I felt really free with him. And that freedom was attractive.”

Their relationship spanned years following, culminating in breaking up, getting back together, getting engaged, and eventually breaking things off. However, there was so much more lingering below the surface than the celebrity drama.

The Amy Berg–directed documentary Phoenix Rising, which is streaming on HBO Max, focuses on Evan Rachel Wood’s abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson, and Wood details the abuse and torture allegations [TW: Rape, abuse].

“I suspect he started putting meth into the drugs. I remember thinking that the drugs were a lot stronger than they had been. My nose was bleeding all the time. I started getting scabs all over my body, all over my face. I was digging into my skin. I didn’t know what meth was. I didn’t know I was doing meth. I started getting really sick and was throwing up every day. I couldn’t get out of bed. And he wasn’t doing anything, he just didn’t care. He just wanted me to be there,” Wood says.

She continues, “This is also when he started raping me in my sleep. He would give me a pill to go to sleep, but I never knew what the pills were, so I was always pretty out of it. So I’d wake up, and I just remember doing the mental math quickly and thinking, ‘Just stay asleep, just don’t move, just don’t move.’ So I would just lie limp and still until it was over, and then I swear to God, he would just fling my leg and walk out of the room.”

In addition to these experiences, she also describes an experience where he also tied her up and tortured her, “After he tied me up and hit me over and over and over again with a whip—which was a Nazi whip from the Holocaust with a swastika on it because I’m Jewish—I was tied to the kneeler and he hit me over and over again and said that he was going to hit me in the same place over and over again so that it would really hurt. And then he shocked me with a violet wand on the welts.”

Manson denies all allegations of assault and abuse, and even sued Wood and Illma Gore for defamation. Wood has continued to make her story known, speaking out on behalf of herself and other survivors.

If you want to watch Phoenix Rising, you can stream it on HBO Max.