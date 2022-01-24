Evan Rachel Wood claims Marilyn Manson raped her on camera









The forthcoming documentary Phoenix Rising, depicting the life and career of Evan Rachel Wood, has revealed that the actress claims her former partner “essentially raped” her on the set of his ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ music video.

“We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that,” Wood states in the two-part documentary.

She continued: “I’d never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos, and I did not feel safe. No one was looking after me. It was a really traumatizing experience filming the video.”

Wood then elucidated how the film industry is open to such abuses. She added: “I didn’t know how to advocate for myself or know how to say no because I had been conditioned and trained to never talk back—to just soldier through. I felt disgusting and like I had done something shameful, and I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do.”

Distressingly concluding: “I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretences. That’s when the first crime was committed against me and I was essentially raped on camera.”

This claim comes amid continued legal action against Manson by Wood and several other women alleging sexual misconduct. The court cases are still currently unfurling, however, regardless of the legal outcome, stories such as this one from Wood indicate how elements of the entertainment industry require reform.

As of yet, neither Manson nor his representatives have commented on Wood’s latest claim.