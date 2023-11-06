Evan Ellingson, ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ star, dead at 35

My Sister’s Keeper and CSI: Miami star Evan Ellingson has died aged 35.

Ellingson began his acting career as a child star, landing his first role at 13 with a small appearance in General Hospital. Other programmes on his resumé include Titus, That Was Then, Mad TV, Complete Savages, Bones, and 24.

He also appeared in films such as Walk the Talk, Letters from Iwo Jima, The Bondage, Confession, Rules of the Game, Time Changer, and The Gristle. However, in his adult life, Ellingson had walked away from acting and his last role came in 2010.

Most notably, he played the teenage son of Cameron Diaz in the 2009 film My Sister’s Keeper. The movie also featured Abigail Breslin, Alec Baldwin, John Cusack and Jason Patric. The production won the Teenage Choice Award for ‘Choice Summer Movie Drama’ and Diaz also took home ‘Outstanding Actress in Motion Picture’ at the ALMA Awards.

Additionally, Ellingson was a regular fixture on CSI: Miami, portraying Kyle Harmon in 18 episodes across the span of three years. His final performance on the television programme came in 2010.

According to his father, Michael, Ellinson was pronounced dead at a sober living home. Michael revealed to TMZ that his son had previously struggled with drug addiction but had been recently doing better.

As of yet, no cause of death has been revealed. Ellingson was discovered in the bedroom at his home in San Bernardino County. Although details surrounding his passing haven’t been disclosed, it’s not being treated as suspicious.

