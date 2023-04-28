Eva Green wins court battle over abandoned sci-fi movie









The French actor Eva Green has won her court battle with a production company over an abandoned sci-fi movie that she was due to star in.

The movie named A Patriot collapsed in October 2019, with Green suing White Lantern Film with the claim that she was entitled to her £810,000 fee as per her contract, despite the film never being released. A counter-claim was brought against the actor by the production company and lender SMC Speciality Finance, who stated that she had undermined the movie’s creation and had therefore renounced the contract.

“In particular, I find that Ms Green did not renounce her obligations under the artist agreement; nor did she commit any repudiatory breaches of it,” the judge said during a judgment on Friday. Previously, Green had denied allegations brought up in the counter-claim, stating: “In the 20 years that I have been making films, I have never broken a contract or even missed one day of shooting”.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news of her victory, the star of such films as 2003’s The Dreamers, and the 2006 James Bond movie Casino Royale stated: “I have won my claim against the financiers of the proposed film – and all the allegations which they made against me have been wholly rejected by the judge”.

Take a look at Green’s full statement below.

See more