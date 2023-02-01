Eva Green feels "humiliated" after private messages are "exposed" in court









Eva Green has explained how hat she feels “humiliated” over her private WhatsApp messages being “exposed” in court. Green is currently embroiled in a highly-publicised court case in which she is suing the White Lantern film production company over the fact that a film in which she was set to star entitled A Patriot was cancelled.

The film went under back in 2019 when the production company failed to gather the finances required to make it. Green is claiming that according to her “pay or play” contract, she is owed around $1million in unpaid feeds. However, White Lantern responded by saying that Green disrespected the film and chose not to be a part of it, which is part of the reason it went under.

During the court case, Green had several of her text messages disclosed, including those with her agent. In the messages, Green said that the film was a “B-shitty-movie” whilst calling one of its producers “evil” and “the devil”. Even worse, Green said that the hired crew of the film were all “shitty peasants”.

Yesterday (January 31st), Green appeared in court for the second time, in which she claimed to have felt “humiliated” at having her overly “direct” messages “exposed”. Max Mallin KC, the White Lantern lawyer, asked Green if she was used “to lying in text messages.”

Green responded: “I was not expecting to have my WhatsApp messages exposed in court. It’s already very humiliating.” Green then made a reference to Daniel Craig’s 2015 comments that he would “rather slash [his] own wrists” than play James Bond again.

However, Mallin retorted by claiming that Green had taken the notion of Craig’s comments from her agent’s witness statement. Green fired back by claiming, “I know this story very well because I know Daniel very well.” Green had, after all, starred alongside Craig in Casino Royale.