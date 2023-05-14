Eurovision 2023: Artists pay tribute to John Lennon and more









During last night’s Eurovision finale, alumni of the annual celebration of something that closely resembles music gathered for a medley performance in celebration of Liverpool-based artists. Classic songs by the likes of John Lennon, Dead Or Alive and Atomic Kitten were woven into the display.

The Eurovision Song Contest was held in Liverpool last night on behalf of last year’s winning nation, Ukraine. As last year’s runners-up, the UK took hosting responsibilities in place of the war-torn nation. As the bookies predicted, Sweden proved victorious with 583 points, followed by Finland and Israel.

Last night’s programme, which lasted for four hours between 8pm and 12am BST, opened with a performance from last year’s champions, Kalush Orchestra, who performed their winning song, ‘Stefania’.

Apart from Kalush Orchestra, several other extra performers were added to the lineup alongside the 26 grand finalists, including one where Sam Ryder was accompanied by the legendary Queen drummer Roger Taylor.

After Ryder’s performance, the 14-minute Liverpool medley ensued, with a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ by Italian artist Mahmood. Next, Eurovision 2018 winner Netta, from Israel, sang a cover of ‘You Spin Me Around’ by Dead Or Alive. Later, Iceland’s Daði Freyr, who competed in 2021, covered ‘Whole Again’ by Atomic Kitten.

Watch some of these performances below.