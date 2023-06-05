Ethel Cain gives health update after collapsing on stage









Over the weekend, singer-songwriter Ethel Cain collapsed on stage at the Sydney Opera House. The musician has now shared an update on the status of her health.

Cain was performing at the legendary venue as part of the Vivid Live festival. The festival quickly ended after Cain collapsed while performing on stage. Video capture shortly after the incident showed worried onlookers and a medical team rushing to her aid.

As videos circulated online over the weekend, fans of Cain, who has been touring relentlessly since the 2022 release of her album Preacher’s Daughter, became increasingly nervous about the health of the performer.

However, the singer-songwriter has released an update for her fans: “Hi everyone, so sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show last night but all this touring and traveling has finally caught up with me :/”

The performer went on to comfort those worried about her condition, writing on social media, “am feeling better today though and am excited for the show tonight!! I promise I will make it up to those of you from last night whenever I can. Thank you

much sydney, love u all.”

Cain continued her performance at the venue the following evening and made good on her promise within the message.

Listen to Ethel Cain’s song ‘American Teenager’ below.