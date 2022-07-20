Ethan Hawke on 'Moon Knight' role: "You still have to put food on the table"









Ethan Hawke has worked on multiple iconic projects, ranging from Richard Linklater’s sprawling Before Trilogy to recent masterpieces such as Paul Schrader’s First Reformed. However, his recent involvement in the Marvel miniseries Moon Knight has raised many questions about the future trajectory of Hawke’s career.

In an interview, Hawke revealed that he was making a documentary about Paul Newman when he got the offer to star in Moon Knight which has received a lot of acclaim from fans. According to Hawke, he drew inspiration from Newman’s career in order to motivate himself to take a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While recalling the initial offer for a starring role in the Marvel show, Hawke revealed: “I remember I was sitting at my dinner table and I had just been offered Moon Knight and I was trying to decide whether to do that or not and my youngest, Indiana, who was 10 at the time, said, ‘Well, Dad, what would Paul do?”

Hawke pointed out the similarities between his choice and Newman’s filmography: “Do I think he admired blockbusters and superhero movies? No, I don’t. He hated doing Towering Inferno. That was his idea of a giant sellout. You see him in physical pain in that movie. But, it’s still a job. You still have to put food on the table.”

“I am an actor,” he added, justifying his decision to take part in a Marvel production. “That is how I pay my kids’ medical bills, that’s how I put a roof over our heads. And my job is not to change the world and make it the perfect place. My job is to do good work to the best of my ability. So we all decided, ‘I think you should do it.’ And I’m glad I did.”

