Ethan Hawke’s five favourite movies of all time









Often cited as one of the most versatile actors in the industry, Ethan Hawke undoubtedly has one of the most impressive filmographies in the business. Having received multiple prestigious accolades over the course of a trailblazing career, Hawke has delivered several powerful performances in iconic films that have become an integral part of popular culture. Even in recent years, he has continued to make fascinating additions to his oeuvre in the form of diverse projects.

In addition to interesting productions like Robert Eggers’ The Northman, Hawke has also joined incredibly successful works like Marvel’s Moon Knight. However, no matter what he is working on, the actor’s approach to his craft is always influenced by the films that inspired him to enter the magical world of cinema. During a conversation with AFrame, Hawke opened up about the masterpieces he considers to be his favourites.

He began: “One of the first films that really inspired me was Warren Beatty’s Reds, with Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson. I guess I’m a romantic, and there was something so powerful about that love story. It came out in 1981 when you couldn’t even talk about any positive elements of communism or ideology behind it, and it seemed like such a dangerous movie when it came out. That he was going to make a movie about John Reed and the inspiration behind that movement and their love story, that was powerful to me. And the acting is so good in it!”

While talking about Cool Hand Luke, Hawke praised Paul Newman: “[Newman] has an uncanny ability to be present in front of the camera. I love watching him. He figured out how to use his good looks, and his intelligence, and his humanity, and channel it into a character. And his ability to be both insanely vulnerable, insecure, and confident in the same moment, that’s what makes him vibrate as a performer so remarkably.”

The actor also expressed his love for Martin Scorsese: “Another double feature I saw when I was really falling in love with movies was Taxi Driver and Raging Bull. I remember leaving the movie theater thinking that I really should quit, because everything that I ever wanted to do with my life had already been done. The two of them are masterpieces that just knocked me on my ass. The thing about great movies is they’re not just entertainment, they become a part of your life. It becomes an experience seeing it. They do entertain you, but they leave you somewhere better than they found you. Your own personal insight into humanity expands with the experience presented to you.”

Check out the full list below.

Ethan Hawke’s favourite films:

Reds (Warren Beatty, 1981)

Do the Right Thing (Spike Lee, 1989)

Cool Hand Luke (Stuart Rosenberg, 1967)

Taxi Driver (Martin Scorsese, 1976)

Dazed and Confused (Richard Linklater, 1993)

Among the films that left a lasting impact on his mind, Hawke singled out Spike Lee’s 1989 magnum opus Do the Right Thing, which left him completely speechless. He ended his selection with Richard Linklater’s 1993 cult classic Dazed and Confused, the film that is cited as the apotheosis of Linklater’s slacker philosophy.

Hawke, who has collaborated with Linklater several times, explained how the film changed his life: “When I saw Dazed and Confused, I felt like, whoever made this movie, I have to work with him. And I got to meet Richard Linklater, and we’ve made nine movies since then. So, Days and Confused quite literally changed my life.”