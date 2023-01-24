Ethan Hawke to direct Maya Hawke in new film 'Wildcat'









When Ethan Hawke recently announced that he was in the last act of his career, many fans were surprised by the actor’s decision to start thinking about his retirement in his 50s. However, Hawke has insisted that his last act is going to be a particularly long one, and he has been continuously attached to new projects since then.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Hawke has starred in many iconic projects, such as Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy. In recent years, Hawke has diversified his portfolio by appearing in critically acclaimed gems like Robert Eggers’ The Northman alongside more profitable ventures like Marvel’s new series Moon Knight.

Now, Hawke is set to direct a new film about beloved writer Flannery O’Connor called Wildcat. According to the latest report published by Variety, Wildcat will star Hawke’s daughter – Stranger Things star Maya Hawke – as the iconic author alongside a stellar cast which includes Laura Linney and Cooper Hoffman, among others.

Ethan Hawke said: “Maya has been working hard for years to put this project together, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to introduce a new generation of filmgoers to the genius of Flannery O’Connor. Her work explores themes important to all artists — the intersection of creativity and faith, the blurred relationship between imagination and reality.”

“The opportunity to work with the Hawkes to tell this story of struggle, imagination, and faith is exactly the kind of endeavour that Renovo was created to do,” executive producer David Kingland added. “This project has brought together a unique combination of cast and crew to share Flannery O’Connor’s life and writings to fans and new audiences alike.”

While most details about the production aren’t clear yet, it has been revealed that Wildcat will focus on O’Conner’s struggle to get her first novel published. The tentative release date has been set for sometime in 2024.

