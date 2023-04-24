A team of erotic novelists select the sexiest songs ever









Humanity loves an aphrodisiac. From chocolate and oysters to steamy saunas and poisonous ants, we’ve found hundreds of ways to get ourselves in the mood. While the science behind aphrodisiacs is highly dubious, there is one thing you can rely on to get the blood pumping: music. Keep reading to hear 11 classic records suggested by erotic novelists.

Curating a stellar sex playlist is easier said than done. Nobody wants to sleep with someone who gets their kicks to Jeff Buckley. Equally, putting on a steamy classic like ‘Je t’aime moi non plus’ by Serge Gainsbourg will leave everyone feeling like they’re in a cheap ’60s porno. Then again, maybe that’s a good thing. What’s certain is that sex music is an absolute minefield. What we really need is a team of erotica experts to name the songs that get them in the mood. Well, you better trim your pubic hair and put on your best pants because we’ve found exactly that.

Back in 2013, at the height of the internet erotica boom, MTV asked a team of erotic writers to name the sexiest songs of all time. The suggestions were incredibly varied, with Canadian novelist L. Marie Adeline naming ‘Dirge’ by Death in Vegas, which is apparently bound to “get you laid every time”. While Adaline prefers songs that are “layered” and ambient, SA Today-bestselling author, Megan Hart, isn’t so sure. ‘Glory Box’ by Portishead is her “favourite, all time, super-dooper, sexy song”. Defending her selection, Hart said: “It has this slow and sexy pace, this slow and sexy rhythm, the lyrics are sexy”.

For Laid Bare author Lauren Dane, however, it’s all about repeated, swelling chords and moderate rhythms. For that reason, she selected Kings of Leon’s ‘Closer’ from 2008’s Only by the Night. British literary erotica writer Mitzi Szereto, meanwhile, argues that pop should be avoided at all costs. For her, nothing’s sexier than a well-selected jazz record. “Lady Gaga and that whole coterie of people and that hip hop…I can’t stand that stuff. If I heard that I would just be off the mood so fast!” she said.

Sex and music are uneasy bedfellows, but with the help of these erotic specialists, you can wave your anxieties goodbye. Listen to the whole playlist, courtesy of MTV, below.