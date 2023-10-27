







The 1970s weren’t just a revolution in the Western world. The age of flared jumpsuits, big afros, and groovy dance music made its way across various continents and into countries that most people in the United States couldn’t even find on a map. In the Ivory Coast, a very specific kind of dance music was beginning to take shape, one that blended the Western R&B styles of the day with traditional rhythms. Of all the musicians who helped bring Ziglibithy to life, Ernesto Dj​é​djé was undoubtedly the leader of the pack.

A teenage guitar prodigy who left for Paris to study at university, Dj​é​djé returned to his home country to see an economic and cultural boom happening right before his eyes. The so-called “Ivorian miracle” came while the Ivory Coast was an autonomous member of the French Community, reaching a peak of independent prosperity in the early 1970s. With sprawling city life and a direct connection to Western culture, the Ivory Coast suddenly had reason to party. Dj​é​djé was in the right place to get it started.

With records like Anowa in 1970, Gna Panou in 1971, and Mamadou Coulibaly in 1973, Dj​é​djé found himself as one of the most popular entertainers in the country. His initial recordings were officially credited to the San Pedro Orchestra, the band that Dj​é​djé led.

With a combination of pre-disco fun rhythms, polyrhythmic drumming, and old-school soul horn lines, the San Pedro Orchestra was a popular nightlife act. When he decided to leave for Abidjan in 1977, Dj​é​djé formed his own group named after the genre he pioneered, the Ziglibithiens.

Dj​é​djé’s first solo album, Ziboté, was released that same year. Dj​é​djé soon found himself performing at official presidential functions and major stages in the Ivory Coast’s largest city. He also performed on national television, making him one of the most recognisable faces in the Ivory Coast. Dj​é​djé got into the groove of releasing one album a year (with the exception of 1980, the same year that a steep drop in cocoa and coffee prices around the world sent the Ivory Coast into one of its first economic recessions).

Just a year after longtime president Félix Houphouët-Boigny honoured Dj​é​djé in 1982, the singer died suddenly at the age of 35. The official cause of death was ruled to be an untreated ulcer, but conspiracies that he was murdered continue to be propagated to this day. Although he remained a key part of the Ivory Coast’s evolving popular music scene, Dj​é​djé received little-to-no attention in the Western part of the world.

In 2001, the world music label Popular African Music reissued Dj​é​djé essential 1977 album Le Roi du Ziglibithy. The increased exposure reignited the interest in Dj​é​djé, whose fusion of the folk rhythms of the Bété and the traditional dopé style with R&B and dance beats put him in stark contrast with the rise of Ivorian rap in the late 1990s. As his legend grew, Dj​é​djé was posthumously crowned not just the King of Ziglibithy but the pioneer of all Ivorian popular music.