Eric Clapton postpones shows after contracting Covid-19









Guitarist Eric Clapton has tested positive for Covid-19, as announced by an official announcement on his Facebook page. This has resulted in the guitarist having to postpone two of his upcoming shows.

The shows in question that Clapton has to postpone were slated to take place in Hallenstadion, Zurich and in Mediolanum Forum near Milan on May 17th and 18th, respectively. Although Clapton and his team plan to resume the tour beginning on May 20th, more details will likely follow in the upcoming days regarding the status of the Bolognia shows, which are set to take place one after another.

The official statement reads as follows: “Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall. He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery.”

The statement continues: “Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff and of course the fans. It is very frustrating that having avoided Covid throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place, Eric should have succumbed to Covid at this point in time, but we very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances.”

The statement also promised fans that “a further announcement will be made concerning the rescheduling of the postposed shows once suitable dates can be identified. The shows are due to be rescheduled within the next 6 months and tickets purchased will remain valid for the new rescheduled date.”

Considering that Clapton has, in the past, claimed to be anti-vaccine in various capacities, it’s unclear what the next steps will be in terms of rectifying the tour and health status of those involved.